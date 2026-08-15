Basseterre High School construction now fully underway: PM Terrance Drew

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew says construction of the Basseterre High School is now fully underway, with work progressing on new facilities to improve learning and teaching conditions for students and teachers.

According to a social media post by PM Drew the construction is finally taking place under his administration after the project had faced delays under the previous administration.

After being abandoned on the altar of politics by the previous administration, the Basseterre High School is now under full construction, just four years into a Labour administration, PM Drew said.

The work at the school site has been progressing with construction taking place on Building A and B. During a visit on July 10, Project Manager Luis Martinez said that the two buildings were under construction and that the preparations were also being made to start work on Building C, which will house the auditorium.



The new school is a project which is being undertaken in order to improve education facilities in St. Kitts & Nevis. It is expected to provide students and teachers with improved spaces for learning and teaching.



The government is also making changes to other education services before the new academic year. The Ministry of Education said on August 13 that its school bus fleet had been improved after its largest bus returned after repairs, along with the two electric buses which were provided through the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).



The electric buses can also accommodate persons with disabilities and will be used to transport students of the Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive School and will also be available to the wider community when needed.



Permanent Secretary Lisa-Romayne Pistana said that the improvements to the bus fleet is a part of the efforts to make the student transportation more safer and efficient. The ministry is also planning to replace two more buses by the next year and is looking to introduce a monitoring system for the fleet.