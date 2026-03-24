Trinidad and Tobago: Man shot dead outside Sangre Grande bar after altercation

A man was killed in a shooting outside a bar in Sangre Grande after a dispute escalated, with police launching an investigation and no suspects yet identified.

Trinidad and Tobago: One person has been shot and killed in an early morning shooting incident in Sangre Grande near sports bar along the Eastern Main Road, on Sunday, March 22. This criminal incident during State of Emergency has forced police to launch a probe into the matter.

The victim has been identified as Shaquille Layne Samuel, a resident of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, but the other information regarding his age and job or work remains disclosed.

According to the Eastern Division Task Force, the shooting incident took place on Sunday, between 2:00 a.m. to 2:40 a.m., when the victim, Samuel was at the bar. Suddenly an altercation broke out between him and the other person in the bar, following which Samuel struck another man with a bottle and was subsequently put out of the establishment.

The other individual who was involved in the incident initially left the scene but returned later with a firearm, and as soon as he noticed Samuel who was standing outside the bar, he shot multiple rounds at injuring him.

Following which the officers were contacted by the people who reported about the shooting incident in the vicinity of Cypress Sports Bar in Sangre Grande, following which the officers immediately responded.

On arrival at the scene of the incident, the officers discovered the victim who was lying motionless on the eastern side of the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds on his body. Following which the officers quickly transported him to the Sangre Grande Hospital in a marked vehicle.

However, the efforts of the officers to save him failed when he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital by a doctor at the facility. The officers then removed his body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Since then the officers attached to Eastern Division Task Force have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident and canvassed the area of the scene. During the investigation, the crime scene investigators recovered 11 spent 9mm shells.

The other officers, including the members of the Homicide Bureau, also visited the scene of the incident as investigations intensified into the circumstances surrounding the killing. Authorities stated that no suspects have been identified or detained yet and police are still continuing their investigation.