Ten young ladies vie for title of Labour Queen 2025 in Antigua and Barbuda

Ten young ladies from Antigua and Barbuda, representing different communities are all set to compete for the ultimate Labour Queen 2025 pageant. The pageant scheduled to held on Friday, 2nd May will be conducted under the theme, “Renaissance – The Rebirth,” promising a night of elegance, talent, and empowerment.

All these young women are all set to embark on an exciting journey of preparation, personal development, and training as they work toward the coveted title of Labour Queen 2025. The participants that will compete in the 2025 edition of the Labour Queen 2025 pageant include:

· Amiaha James - St. Mary’s South

· Aaliyah Taylor - St. John’s Rural West

· Abigail Piper - St John’s Rural North

· Tia James - St. John’s Rural East

· Christine Powell - St John’s City West

· Danijha Simon - St. John’s Rural South

· Alisha Alie - St. George’s

· Coshana Constant - St Phillip’s North

· Cyczique Teague - St. Paul’s

· Jamona Samuel - All Saints East and St. Luke

While unveiling the contestants, the authorities of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Queen Pageant noted that all these participants are an epitome of boldness, confidence and beauty. They noted that these contestants are all set to inspire the other young women who aspires to represent their nation with determination and passion.

As per the details, around 15 young ladies participated in the screening process at The People’s Place. Their screening, which began at 4:00 PM, assessed each contestant in three key segments, including, Interview, Swimwear, and Talent. All these delegates were screened by an experienced panel of judges and the reigning Labour Queen Aliyah Wayne. Out of all those 15 ladies, 10 were selected, those are all set to vie for the crown of Labour Queen 2025.

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Queen Pageant 2025

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Queen Pageant is a part of the highly-anticipated Antigua Carnival. It is conducted annually and is a great platform for the young ladies of the island to showcase their beauty, charm and elegance. The pageant celebrates not only the beauty of the ladies but also recognized the strength and talent of those women.

Emphasising on the pageant, the authorities noted that they are committed to empower young women, promising a night of glamour, talent, and determination. As per the details, all these 10 participants will compete across various categories, including, interview, speech, swimwear, talent, evening wear and many others, aiming to win the ultimate title.