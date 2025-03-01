Saint Lucia to welcome over 34,589 cruise passengers with 16 ships this week

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome more than 34,589 cruise passengers during the ongoing week. As per the reports, around 16 cruise ships are all set to berth at different ports of the island nation from 2nd March, 2025 to 9th March, 2025. The ports of Saint Lucia will remain busy throughout the week with at least 1 vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the coming week.

The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships including the vessels operated by the companies such as, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many others. Shedding light on the arrival of cruises and passengers, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority expressed excitement and aimed at marking another vibrant week in the cruise industry.

Emphasising on the cruise boom, the tourism authority asserted that they are looking forward to anticipate the positive economic impact that these arrivals will bring to Saint Lucia. They noted that the arrival of more than 34,000 passengers and berthing of 16 cruises reflects the growing and increasing appeal of Saint Lucia as a premier Caribbean destination among all the travellers.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also aimed at showcasing the best of Saint Lucia to all, immersing the visitors in the natural beauty, lush rainforests, pristine beaches, vibrant culture and traditions of the country. They noted that they are committed to showcase the best of Saint Lucia to all, boosting the offerings, tourism and the overall economic conditions of the country.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (2nd March – 9th March, 2025)

2nd March, 2025

· Britannia (4324 passengers)

· Seabourn Ovation (604 passengers)

· Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

3rd March, 2025

· MSC Virtuosa (6334 passengers)

4th March, 2025

· Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

· Ilma (448 passengers)

5th March, 2025

· Freedom of the Seas (4515 passengers)

· AIDAperla (3400 passengers)

6th March, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3132 passengers)

· Eurodam (2104 passengers)

7th March, 2025

· Vision of the Seas (2435 passengers)

· Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

· Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)

8th March, 2025

· Marella Discovery (1830 passengers)

· Marella Discovery 2 (227 passengers)

9th March, 2025

· Royal Clipper (227 passengers)