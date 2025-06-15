Guyana to host 2025 Women’s Caribbean Premier League from September 6 to 17
The 2025 WCPL will feature seven matches at Guyana’s Providence Stadium, with three teams competing for the title from September 6 to 17.
15th of June 2025
Guyana: The fourth season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025 is set to take place in Guyana which will run from September 6 and end on September 17. The 1st season of WCPL took off in St Kitts and Nevis in 2022, while the next two seasons which were held in 2023 and 2024, were hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
In the tournament this year, seven matches will be played in total. All of these matches will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana. This year in WCPL, three teams will compete against each other - Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the defending champions Barbados Royals. The three teams will play against each other twice. The games will begin sharp at 2 in the afternoon.
Barbados Royals have been the best performers in WCPL at the moment with a 2nd place finish in 2022 and also the champions in 2023 and 2024. Knight Riders won in 2022 and came in 2nd in 2024. Amazon Warriors were 3rd in 2022 and 2024 and 2nd in 2023, but have not won the WCPL tournament in the past three seasons.
CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chris Dehring stated, “Women's cricket continues to grow year on year, and the WCPL is a hugely important part of our cricketing calendar. We are looking forward to seeing the best Caribbean talent play alongside fantastic players from around the world in what we are sure will be an excellent event.”
Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025 - Match Schedules
- Sept 6: Guyana Amazon Warriors v/s Trinbago Knight Riders
- Sept 7: Guyana Amazon Warriors v/s Barbados Royals
- Sept 10: Trinbago Knight Riders v/s Barbados Royals
- Sept 13: Trinbago Knight Riders v/s Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Sept 14: Barbados Royals v/s Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Sept 16: Barbados Royals v/s Trinbago Knight Riders v/s
- Sept 17: Final
Latest
- Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata returns to Thailand’s grand Welcome after historic win
-
St Kitts and Nevis welcomes first Air Peace flight from Nigeria
-
St Kitts Music Festival set for June 2025; Fans rush to buy tickets
-
KFC Jamaica celebrates 50 Years of Service with Nationwide Giveaways and Community Support
-
Guyana to host 2025 Women’s Caribbean Premier League from September 6 to 17
Related Articles
21st of December 2023
17th of August 2023
9th of March 2022
10th of November 2021
9th of August 2021