Fire causes extensive damage to apartment building in Grand Bahama
A fire at an apartment building on Fortune Bay Drive in Grand Bahama caused extensive damage on Wednesday night.
27th of November 2026
Bahamas: A major fire at an apartment building on Fortune Bay Drive in Grand Bahama caused extensive damage on Wednesday night, November 25, 2026.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said that Fire Services officers responded to a residence on Fortune Bay Drive at around 9:45 pm, after being informed of a fire. Upon arrival, they noticed that part of the building was burning.
“According to the preliminary report, sometime around 9:45 p.m., officers from the Fire Services responded to a residence on Fortune Bay Drive, where they discovered a section of an apartment building engulfed in flames,” read an official press release by RBPF.
Officers and personnel from the Airport Crash and Rescue Unit managed to contain the fire and extinguish it. Despite their efforts, the building was severely damaged. Authorities have not reported any injuries as of now.
“With assistance from personnel of the Airport Crash and Rescue Unit, officers successfully extinguished the fire. However, the building sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported,” further read the statement.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, as investigation into the fire remains ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force has also thanked the Airport Crash and Rescue Unit for their help. The statement read, “The Royal Bahamas Police Force extends its appreciation to the personnel of the Airport Crash and Rescue Unit for their assistance and support in extinguishing the fire.”
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