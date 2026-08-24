Bahamas: Fire damages Original Patties Bakery in Nassau

Firefighters battled a blaze at Original Patties Bakery on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway early Sunday, with the building’s storage and administrative areas badly damaged.

24th of August 2026

Bahamas: A major fire damaged a local business in Nassau early Sunday morning. The establishment was called Original Patties Bakery located on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

Fire Services responded to the blaze shortly after 3:00 am. They found a two-story white stone building fully engulfed in flames. They deployed three fire trucks to the location to contain the fire before it spread to surrounding buildings.

The establishment suffered great destruction to its storage and administrative areas located on its second floor. A three-door white Toyota van that belonged to the business was also damaged.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the incident via a press release issued on Sunday on their official Facebook page. It stated, “According to the preliminary report, sometime around 3:00 a.m., Fire Services responded to the scene with three fire engines. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story white stone building fully engulfed in flames.”

The Police Force also added, “The affected structure housed storage and administrative offices on the second floor. The fire was brought under control and extinguished though the storage area and administrative offices suffered significant damage.”

As of now, the authorities have not reported any injuries or casualties during the fire. The source of the fire is still unknown. Arson has not been ruled out yet as authorities are still at the scene, collecting more evidence.

The investigation is currently ongoing while the authorities try to find out whether the blaze was deliberate or not.

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Ana Allen

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