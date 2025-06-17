Trinidad and Tobago Weather Update: Tropical waves to bring heavy showers and thunderstorms
According to the weather outlook, two tropical waves and possible intermittent modulation of the ITCZ are likely to produce instability and surface convergence across Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from June 17 to June 21, 2025.
17th of June 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a five-day weather outlook as tropical waves and intermittent Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) are expected to cause unstable conditions with medium to high chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms.
According to the weather outlook, two tropical waves and possible intermittent modulation of the ITCZ are likely to produce instability and surface convergence across Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from June 17 to June 21, 2025.
Five-Day Weather Report
- Tuesday (June 17):- Both Trinidad and Tobago and Windward Islands are expecting Intermittent periods of cloudiness with light to moderate showers in some places and a medium prospect for an isolated heavy shower, favouring but not limited to hill country. By late night into the overnight, an increase in cloudiness is expected with high prospects for isolated heavy showers and a medium prospect for isolated thunderstorms. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will mostly stay fair and hazy weather with occasional showers, particularly around hilly terrain, are expected.
- Wednesday (June 18):- From overnight through the early afternoon, both the nations with cloudy to partly cloudy intervals and light to moderate showers over varying areas and high chances for isolated heavy showers and medium chances for isolated thunderstorms in several parts should be expected. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will be generally fair and foggy with short showers, particularly in hilly areas.
- Thursday (June 19):- Unstable conditions at times during the day will result in partly cloudy to cloudy intervals with light to moderate showers over different areas and medium to high probabilities for isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms in both Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will be mostly fair and hazy conditions becoming partly cloudy at times with light to moderate showers in some areas and a low to medium possibility for an isolated heavy shower or isolated thunderstorm being expected.
- Friday (June 20):- Between predawn and early morning, there will be a high probability of thunderstorm activity over the eastern and south-eastern coastal and adjacent offshore regions of Trinidad and Tobago. Afterwards on land, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with light to moderate showers in various regions and a low to medium probability of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will be generally fair and hazy weather with short showers, particularly close to hilly regions, can be anticipated.
- Saturday (June 21):- Overnight to early morning, medium to high probabilities for isolated heavy showers or thunderstorm activity over south-eastern and southern coastal and near offshore regions of Trinidad are expected. Light showers in some locations, but a medium probability for a heavy shower near hilly territories remain likely. Around midnight, cloudiness will tend to build, with a medium probability for a heavy shower. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will stay generally fair and hazy weather interrupted by occasional brief showers, mostly in the vicinity of hilly terrain, is probable.
Latest
- Mount Lewotobi erupts in Bali, disrupting travel as ash plumes reach 11 km
-
PM Dr Terrance Drew represents St Kitts and Nevis at 77th OECS Meeting to strengthen regional unity and cooperation
-
PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit leads Dominica’s delegation at high-level OECS meetings in St Vincent
-
Mehul Choksi’s Legal Circus Continues: New UK Lawsuit Aims to Stall Extradition
-
Trinidad and Tobago Weather Update: Tropical waves to bring heavy showers and thunderstorms
Related Articles
20th of September 2024
14th of February 2024
14th of December 2023
3rd of February 2022
19th of February 2021