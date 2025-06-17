Trinidad and Tobago Weather Update: Tropical waves to bring heavy showers and thunderstorms

According to the weather outlook, two tropical waves and possible intermittent modulation of the ITCZ are likely to produce instability and surface convergence across Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from June 17 to June 21, 2025.

17th of June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a five-day weather outlook as tropical waves and intermittent Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) are expected to cause unstable conditions with medium to high chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather outlook, two tropical waves and possible intermittent modulation of the ITCZ are likely to produce instability and surface convergence across Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from June 17 to June 21, 2025.

Five-Day Weather Report

  • Tuesday (June 17):- Both Trinidad and Tobago and Windward Islands are expecting Intermittent periods of cloudiness with light to moderate showers in some places and a medium prospect for an isolated heavy shower, favouring but not limited to hill country. By late night into the overnight, an increase in cloudiness is expected with high prospects for isolated heavy showers and a medium prospect for isolated thunderstorms. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will mostly stay fair and hazy weather with occasional showers, particularly around hilly terrain, are expected.
  • Wednesday (June 18):- From overnight through the early afternoon, both the nations with cloudy to partly cloudy intervals and light to moderate showers over varying areas and high chances for isolated heavy showers and medium chances for isolated thunderstorms in several parts should be expected. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will be generally fair and foggy with short showers, particularly in hilly areas.
  • Thursday (June 19):- Unstable conditions at times during the day will result in partly cloudy to cloudy intervals with light to moderate showers over different areas and medium to high probabilities for isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms in both Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will be mostly fair and hazy conditions becoming partly cloudy at times with light to moderate showers in some areas and a low to medium possibility for an isolated heavy shower or isolated thunderstorm being expected.
  • Friday (June 20):- Between predawn and early morning, there will be a high probability of thunderstorm activity over the eastern and south-eastern coastal and adjacent offshore regions of Trinidad and Tobago. Afterwards on land, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with light to moderate showers in various regions and a low to medium probability of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will be generally fair and hazy weather with short showers, particularly close to hilly regions, can be anticipated.
  • Saturday (June 21):- Overnight to early morning, medium to high probabilities for isolated heavy showers or thunderstorm activity over south-eastern and southern coastal and near offshore regions of Trinidad are expected. Light showers in some locations, but a medium probability for a heavy shower near hilly territories remain likely. Around midnight, cloudiness will tend to build, with a medium probability for a heavy shower. The rest of the Lesser Antilles will stay generally fair and hazy weather interrupted by occasional brief showers, mostly in the vicinity of hilly terrain, is probable.
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Minna LaFortune submits her Christmas album and single for Grammy

Minna LaFortune submits her Christmas album and single for Grammy

20th of September 2024

Saint Lucia to enhance surveillance system to avoid potential health issue during ICC T20 WC 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Saint Lucia to enhance surveillance system to avoid potential health issue during ICC T20 WC 2024

13th of June 2024

Jamaica: Construction worker stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica: Construction worker stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend

14th of February 2024

Another case of a man found with a firearm in Trinidad and Tobago. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

40-year-old fined $30K for possessing shotgun in Trinidad and Tobago

14th of December 2023

Dominica: Parliament approves an amount of ECD 235,717,376.20 for Supplementary Estimates of Expenditures || Picture courtesy: Government of Dominica

Dominica: Parliament approves an amount of ECD 235,717,376.20 for Supplementary Estimates of Expenditures

13th of February 2023

Dominica: Govt shares update on East Coast Road rehabilitation project

Dominica: Govt shares update on East Coast Road rehabilitation project

8th of May 2022

Barbados to get next batch of AstraZeneca vaccines

3rd of February 2022

T&T PM says opposition leader's behavior is 'pure mischief'

T&T PM says opposition leader’s behavior is ‘pure mischief’

19th of February 2021