Trinidad and Tobago Weather Update: Tropical waves to bring heavy showers and thunderstorms

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a five-day weather outlook as tropical waves and intermittent Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) are expected to cause unstable conditions with medium to high chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather outlook, two tropical waves and possible intermittent modulation of the ITCZ are likely to produce instability and surface convergence across Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from June 17 to June 21, 2025.

Five-Day Weather Report