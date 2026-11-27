Prime Minister Terrance Drew visited the Traffic Department’s new base at the Police Training School in Ponds Pasture, where operations began on November 16.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew visited the new base of the Traffic Department at the Police Training School in Ponds Pasture, Newtown, where operations officially started on November 16, 2026.

During his visit, PM Drew met with officers and staff, and heard their experiences. He recognised and thanked them for their contributions to road safety across St. Kitts and Nevis. A photo gallery was also uploaded to his Facebook page sharing moments from his visit.

“It was a pleasure interacting with the officers and staff, hearing from them directly and expressing my appreciation for the important work they do daily to keep our roads safe,” the post read.

PM Drew also reaffirmed his role as Minister of National Security and his determination to provide staff with necessary support and work environment needed to fulfill their duties responsibly.

“As Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, I remain committed to ensuring that our officers are adequately supported and provided with an environment conducive to the effective execution of their duties,” said the Prime Minister.

He also extended his thanks to the Traffic Department team for their ongoing efforts in making the nation safe for both the locals and tourists, recognizing their dedication and professionalism.

“To the entire team at the Traffic Department, thank you for your continued dedication, professionalism and service to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” the post added.

The Traffic Department was previously based at the St. Johnston Police Station before relocating to its new premises at the Police Training School in Ponds Pasture, Newtown. It is responsible for road safety, traffic law enforcement, and serving as the St. Christopher and Nevis Licensing Authority under the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.