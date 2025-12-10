St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 11,675 Cruise Passengers in one day

Tourists explored popular sites like Brimstone Hill Fortress, Bloody River and Frigate Bay, while local businesses and tour operators enjoyed a busy day of activity.

St Kitts and Nevis: The cruise tourism in St Kitts received a strong boost on Monday, December 8, 2025. The island nation welcomed four large cruise ships at Port Zante, Basseterre, which brought in a total of 11,675 passengers. Their visit showed the importance of cruise tourism in the local economy of St Kitts and Nevis.

Visitors had a great time exploring all the island’s attractions. Some passengers joined in the pre-arranged island tours. Bloody River, Caribelle Batik in Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress, Eco Park and the Black Rocks were among the most popular destinations. Tour operators reported a steady business throughout the day.

Other guests decided to relax at the beach. They visited Frigate Bay and the South East Peninsula’s beaches which are known for their calm waters, soft sand, and great food options. Local beach bars and restaurants welcomed a large patronage.

A large group of travelers explored the capital city, Basseterre. They walked around the city and saw the Berkley Memorial at the Circus, St George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, the Cenotaph, and Independence Square. Tourists also shopped at local stores and craft markets.

Some travelers took part in sports and leisure activities, including snorkeling and sailing to Nevis, playing golf, and gambling at the casinos. Other visitors enjoyed shopping and dining at local places. Business operators from all over the island reported very good turn out for the day.

The ships that visited on Monday were - Norwegian Breakaway (3,782 passengers), Ariva (5,306 passengers), AIDAmar (1,935 passengers), and Silver Ray (652 passengers). All four of the ships left the island later during the day and continued their journey as per their scheduled routes.

St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority called it a “remarkable day for tourism, and a proud moment for the Federation!”