Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago returned from the Caribbean Beach Games in Jamaica with two gold, two silver and two bronze medals, alongside several fourth-place finishes.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) team has returned from the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games, held in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They won 5 medals, which included 2 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts congratulated the team on its performance. He traveled to Montego Bay to join the team who competed in the event between November 18-22, 2026, which brought together athletes from across the Caribbean.

The Trinidad and Tobago team consisted of 19 athletes and six coaches. They were led by SOTT Chairman Major David Benjamin. “From gold-medal performances to silver and bronze finishes, fourth-place ribbons and a special recognition, every achievement tells a story of courage, commitment and perseverance,” shared SOTT on Facebook.

Jaleel Pierre won a gold medal in the men’s 1K race. Hailey Dos Santos secured first place in the women’s 1K race, while Shania Surujbally won silver in the women’s 1K race. Sheresse Hosein also earned silver in the women’s bocce singles, with Jamile Cunningham claiming bronze in the same event.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Unified Men's Beach Volleyball team also won a bronze medal. The team included Kenton Francois, Deron Baboolal, Rondell Quamie, Roshan Chattergoon, Jaydon Ross, and Aiden Ragbir.

Sheresse Hosein and Jamile Cunningham secured fourth place in the bocce mixed doubles. The Unified Women's 5x5 Basketball team also came in fourth place. The team included Melissa Nanan, Kayleigh Figaro, Aisha Lewis, Jalila Best, Joelle Best, and Nehanda Best.

Special gold recognition was given to Mickel Williams for his performance in the 750m open water swim.

“We also want to recognise Mickel's effort and determination in the 750m Open Water Swim, which was unfinished. His special gold recognition is a reminder that courage, participation and perseverance are achievements worth celebrating,” SOTT said.

More than 250 athletes from 19 countries participated in the Games, which featured five sporting disciplines: open water swimming, 5v5 basketball, beach volleyball, aquathlon and bocce.