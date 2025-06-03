Trinidad Funeral home worker shot dead after viral coffin video

The man was found dead near the St. Jue’s home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday, June 2nd.

Trinidad: In a tragic twist of fate, a man who recently went viral in Trinidad for staging a video of himself lying in a coffin few weeks ago, was shot dead on Monday. The funeral home employee identified as 40-years-old Anthony Delarosa of industry Lane Belmont.

As per reports, the man was found dead near the St Jue’s home around 1:45 am on Monday, 2nd June. Police officials immediately responded to the crime site of alleged shooting and rushed Delarosa to hospital. Despite efforts to save him by the medical professionals, Delarosa succumbed to his injuries.

The exact circumstances and cause of Delarosa is yet to be ruled out as investigations for the same are going on in the country. Authorities have also not yet spoken related to the incident or shed light on any suspected leads or individuals.

However, the case has garnered a lot of attention due to the circumstances surrounding his death. Notably, Delarosa who worked at the Dennie’s Funeral home shot an advertisement for his funeral home in which he was featured lying in the coffin as part of the production.

The coincidence of his role in the video, which juxtaposed to his real life death has lead to a widespread attention on social media. Locals and residents have been condoling his death while extending their wishes.

A user named Melissa Pooran highlighted, “The power of life and death is in the tongue. This little soft thing holds power we can't imagine.”

Another user named Benjamin Sasqo wrote, “Sad situation i must say , but you guys don't say he called it upon himself, what about those ppl that act in those movies where they had to lay in caskets did they died after? No, so it's just an unfortunate situation how he met his demise.”

“Guys we need to be careful on what we are manifesting in our lives.... The energy he projected gave universe and spirit that he was ready for the afterlife soon . May he journey well,” wrote Sommer Stanislaus.