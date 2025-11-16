Trinidad and Tobago appoints Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard as new Sports Ambassadors

Bravo and Pollard’s appointments celebrate their remarkable contributions to sports and their roles in enhancing the nation’s identity internationally.

16th of November 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Two of the most recognizable cricketers, Dwayne Johnson and Kieron Pollard have been named as Trinidad and Tobago’s new sports ambassadors by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs on Wednesday 12 November, 2025.

The press release on the Ministry’s official site stated that their appointments were part of efforts by the government to continue honouring outstanding nationals “whose achievements inspire our citizens and advance Trinidad and Tobago’s presence worldwide.”

The statement also acknowledged and praised the services of cricketers in sports and enhancement of country’s identity and image on international level.

About Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is a global name and known as one of the most outstanding and talented athletes in Trinidad and Tobago. He has been a great all rounder, former captain and dynamic player who has represented the West Indies Cricket Team at all levels. Bravo is famous for his skillful bowling, aggressive batting, and charming personality on the field.

He has been instrumental in a number of the West Indies’ triumphs, including their ICC T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016. Bravo has also done a great job in promoting the cultural and entertainment sectors. 

He is also a successful musical artist and now an official ambassador, placing Trinbago’s talent and heritage on the map. For outstanding service in sport and culture, he was also awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) in 2015.

About Kieron Pollard

From Trinidad and Tobago, Kieron Pollard is another great cricketer, who has made his name on international stage. A powerful all rounder and respected leader, Pollard led the West Indies one-day team with great skill and composure. 

Renowned for his explosive batting, sharp fielding and captaincy under pressure, he has also been a key player in T20 leagues across the globe such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Pollard also earned plaudits for his consistent performances and professional approach. 

He became the first cricketer to feature in 600 T20 fixtures – testifying his imprint and superiority in this form of cricket. He continues to be an inspiration for the young cricketers in the Caribbean; both as a mentor and captain.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Nia Roberts

Related Articles

Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top spot with victory over Saint Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top spot with victory over Saint Lucia Kings

29th of September 2024

India: Japan govt promises to provide jobs to Manipur's youth

India: Japan govt promises to provide jobs to Manipur’s youth

17th of April 2023

Read Here: Facts about ‘Pradhan Mantri Nai Manzil Yojana’, launched in India

Read Here: Facts about ‘Pradhan Mantri Nai Manzil Yojana’, launched in India

21st of March 2023

All you need to know about Khalia Hall – Miss Jamaica World 2021

10th of October 2021

St Kitts and Nevis reports 546 active COVID-19 cases

230 recovered cases and 490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St Kitts and Nevis

5th of July 2021

84,223 Barbadians categorize as fully vaccinated

227 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trinidad and Tobago

19th of June 2021

PM Dr Terrance Drew celebrates women on International Women’s Day

8th of March 2025

Belize: Police Constable charged with double murder of twins in fatal shooting

14th of October 2025