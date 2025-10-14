Belize: Police Constable charged with double murder of twins in fatal shooting

A twist in the case arose when Constable posted a condolence message online mourning the deaths, despite being accused of their murders.

14th of October 2025

Belize: Police Constable Orvin Justin Williams, 25, has been  formally charged with double murder of twins in the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Paula Belisle and Paul Esquillano on September 15.

According to police reports, Williams, known as  the former “son in law" of Belisle and a member of the Special Patrol Unit (SPU), was charged on two counts on Saturday, October 11, after the two twins were found shot to death inside their home.

Following the discovery, the police officers went into weeks of investigation into the double homicides and found evidence linking Police Constable Williams to the deaths of the twins.

Although a twist came into the case as the Constable had reportedly posted a condolence message online following the deaths of Paula Belisle and Paul Esquillano, mourning the very people he is now accused of killing.

Furthermore, Williams reportedly had a personal relationship with the two victims as he had allegedly had a long term relationship with Belisle’s deceased daughter and was considered family by the victims.

Williams remains in custody and is expected to appear before the court in the coming days as the case is still under further investigations.

The double homicide has stunned Belizeans and left citizens in distraught with some questioning details of the case as one user wrote, “Why Dey say he was in long term relationship with victim’s LATE daughter. How did da daughter die.”

While another citizen stated, “I hope this acting commissioner can really make a difference in the department and hold officers accountable if they are found to be involved in criminal acts. The outcome of this investigation and what happens after will be very well speculated by the public.

Latest

Ana Allen

