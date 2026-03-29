Technician alleges assault by masked men posing as police in Trinidad

The victim alleged that at least eight armed men, dressed in camouflage and wearing masks, entered the site, took control of the scene and began beating him while demanding information.

29th of March 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: An air conditioning technician has been allegedly beaten, tortured and threatened by the group of armed and masked officers on Wednesday, March 25, at a DG Homes Ella Vista Development, construction site in Sangre Grande, Trinidad. This incident significantly raised a serious concern in the society.

The victim has been identified as Joey James, a contracted air conditioning technician but the further details regarding his age and address have not been recovered and officially announced by the officers yet. 

According to Sangre Grande police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the victim AC technician was installing an air conditioner in one of the residences at the DG Homes Ella Vista Development. While he was installing the unit, suddenly he was attacked by several men who forced his head into the sink filled with water. 

After that the armed men identified as police officers started beating him while demanding the information about the residence or whereabouts of the female employee attached to the company for which he is currently working for. 

Reportedly, the victim alleged that at least eight armed men entered the premises, dressed in camouflage clothing and wearing masks and immediately took control of the scene and started beating him. He also alleged that he and his companion identified as Anthony were separated from the rest of the workers, who were ordered to lie on the ground. 

Further he reported that all the members came and returned in wo black Nissan X-Trail vehicles, bearing registration numbers PEC 7199 and PEE 9085.

Since then, the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident as they are currently trying to figure out whether the armed men were really the police officers or they disguised themselves as one. 

The officers also believe that this incident follows a series of violent altercation in the DG Homes Ella Vista Development construction site, where Danny Guerra, the owner of DG Homes, was shot and killed outside his office on March 13. 

And almost eight days later, on March 21, the neighbors of the area reported to the Sangre Grande police that a group of some police officers forcefully entered the premises of the deceased man by scaling a wall, tranquilizing the family’s dogs. Later on March 23, a supervisor with DG Homes, Rondell Adolphus, also known as “Patch”, was also shot and killed.

Authorities stated that the officers are currently investigating the matter and are actively monitoring the area, suspecting that the men will come again and then they will catch them. 

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Ana Allen

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