Polling Survey 2025: Massive victory projected for Saint Lucia Labour Party, UWP trailing behind

Saint Lucia: A massive polling survey conducted by WIC News with a sample size of 4359 predicted a landslide victory for the Saint Lucia Labour Party. The survey outlined that the United Workers Party is trailing behind in 28 constituencies as around 65% of the total voters expressed their intent to vote for SLP, while 29% would vote for UWP.

In Micoud South, UWP leader and former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is in a tight race against SLP candidate Shanda Haracksingh. According to the survey, Haracksingh holds a narrow lead with 85 votes, while Chastanet has secured 73.

In Canaries, SLP remains firmly ahead with 144 votes. Out of 235 total respondents, 75 indicated support for the UWP. Babonneau also shows a similar trend, where SLP leads with 197 of the 308 respondents compared to the UWP’s 96.

Castries Central recorded 235 participants, with 151 stating their intention to vote for the SLP and 51 favouring the UWP. In Castries East, which is represented by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, 313 voters took part, and 223 pledged support for Pierre, while 62 backed the UWP.

The SLP continues to show strength in Castries North, where candidate Lisa Jawahir received 149 of the 252 recorded votes. UWP candidate Stephen Fevriere captured just 51 votes. In Castries South, contested by Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire, 227 voters participated, of whom 148 expressed support for Hilaire, while 62 favoured the UWP.

Castries South East appears more competitive. Among the 361 voters surveyed, SLP candidate Lisa C. Jawahir leads with 214 votes, while former UWP MP Guy Joseph is close behind with 123 supporters.

The Choiseul constituency recorded 248 participants. Of these, 142 indicated support for SLP candidate Keithson Charles, while 93 backed UWP candidate Bradley Felix.

Dennery North also reflects a strong SLP showing, with 157 of the 240 voters supporting the party compared to 93 for the UWP. In Dennery South, the race appears tighter: 83 of the 159 participants intend to vote for the SLP, while 62 are leaning toward the UWP.

Gros Islet registered 559 respondents, with a commanding 415 stating support for the SLP and 135 favouring the UWP. Laborie followed a similar pattern of 168 participants, 130 supported the SLP and 32 back the UWP.

In Micoud North, 165 voters took part, with 104 expressing support for the SLP and 52 for the UWP. Soufriere also shows an SLP lead, with 150 of the 275 respondents supporting their candidate, compared to 73 for the UWP. The constituency is expected to be closely contested by UWP’s Herod Stanislas and SLP’s Emma Hippolyte.

In Vieux Fort North, 119 of the 158 surveyed voters indicated support for the SLP, while 32 preferred the UWP. Vieux Fort South reflects one of the strongest SLP showings, with 196 of 255 voters supporting the party and just 47 backing the UWP.

Overall, the WIC News polling survey points to a decisive advantage for the Saint Lucia Labour Party as the nation approaches election day. If the early trends hold, the SLP is positioned for a clear and commanding victory on December 1.