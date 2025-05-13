Study in the USA: Fulbright Program now open to Eastern Caribbean and Barbados Graduates

The program supports students from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean pursuing Master’s or Ph.D. degrees in the United States.

The US Embassy in Bridgetown commenced their Fulbright Foreign Student Program. For this program, the Embassy is inviting applications from eligible graduates in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. As per the statement released by the Embassy, this initiative is geared towards aiding students who wish to earn an advanced degree (Master’s or a Ph.D.) at a university in the United States.

Application Process

In addition, the document lists the eligibility criteria pertaining to application which includes possessing a first-class honors or upper second-class honors Bachelor’s degree.

The applicants should be citizens and residents of one of the Eastern Caribbean nations: Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additionally, the applicants must not at any point hold or live in the United States, or possess US “green cards” during the application period. The applicants must also not be attending or pursuing classes at any US educational institution.

Also, successful applicants must return to their home countries after completing their studies in the United States. As per the report, the applicants are also required to take either the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) or the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). The scores obtained from these tests must be submitted along with their application.

Submission of the applications

The candidates must submit their applications online via https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2026 by July 1, 2025 (EST). The application package requires three letters of recommendation, two of which should be from academic teachers who can attest to the applicant’s academic potential and performance.

These recommendations can be submitted electronically or in hard copy. Hard copies should be sent via email to the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy Bridgetown at bridgetownexchanges@state.gov.