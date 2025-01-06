Grenada government felicitates athlete Kirani James, honored by the University of the West Indies

Kirani James stated he is truly humbled and privileged to be here to celebrate this honour with everyone.

The government of Grenada on January 4, 2024, felicitated in a public event athlete Kirani Zeno James who was recently conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus. The Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada said the recognition given to the 32-year-old is “a testament to his remarkable journey, unyielding dedication, and the profound impact he continues to have both at home and abroad”.

Dr. James, as he is known following his felicitation that happened on November 9, said on the occasion, “I am truly humbled and privileged to be here to celebrate this honour with everyone.” He added that when he started as an athlete, his main goal was to be the best in what he did and uplift himself and his family.

“I never take my situation for granted because I know it is more than me and I am a small part of a bigger picture. I pray to God to be the best we can be, as a community, as a country and as a people,” Dr. James, who is known for his global success in 400-metre run, said, leading to applause.

Dr. James also said he understands his responsibility as a representative of his country, village, and family and a role model for aspiring athletes and take it seriously. “They have always asked me which Olympics is my favourite Olympics. They have hardly ever asked me what was my favourite moment from any Olympic and that’s seeing when this flag goes up,” the first Olympic medallist from Grenada said, pointing at his national flag near him.

Praising the sprinter, the Prime Minister’s Office said in its official Facebook page, “Dr. James, through his remarks reminded us of the importance of investing in and supporting the dreams of our emerging athletes." As a nation, we are proud to stand by him and remain committed to nurturing the talents of Grenada’s next generation.

“Let us continue to uplift and inspire one another, just as Dr. James has inspired the world. Congratulations, Dr. Kirani James, on this well-deserved honour—you represent the very best of who we are as Grenadians.”

Grenada governor general praises Dr. James, UWI

Grenadian Governor General Dame Cécile La Grenade said in the honour of Dr. James, "Kirani James, a son of our soil, has truly defined what it means to be a trailblazer not only for Grenada but for the entire Caribbean region."

When Kirani first rose to prominence as a world-class athlete, it was clear that he was not just competing for medals but competing for something far greater. He was competing to elevate the spirit of Grenada to bring our flag to the highest heights on the world stage.

“His achievements in athletics culminating in his Olympic gold and world championship titles have already secured his place in the annals of history. But it is his determination, vision, and deep sense of purpose that continue to inspire us all.”

“Kirani’s accomplishments are a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream big and work relentlessly towards their goals,” the governor general said, praising the role of UWI to ensure that the people of the Caribbean make their mark on the world.

Acting PM Andy Williams calls Dr. James a ‘beacon of hope’

Andy Williams, the acting prime minister of Grenada in the absence of incumbent PM Dickon Mitchell, called Dr. James a “true champion in every sense of the word”.

“Kirani James has shown us the power of determination, humility and resilience time and time again,” Williams said, adding that the sportsperson’s journey was not without challenges, like diseases which tested his body and spirit, but he overcame them.

“With the heart of a warrior and speed of a jaguar, he returned to the track to remind the world that setbacks do not define us but how we rise from them is what really does,” Williams said. He also lauded the honouree saying his greatness also lied in his sportsmanship.

“He congratulated all his competitors at the end of every race,” Williams added.

“His story is a beacon of hope for every Grenadian.”

About Dr. Kirani James

Born in Gouyave, a small fishing village in Grenada on September 1, 1992, Dr. James became the world champion in 400 metres at the age of 18 and clinched the Olympic gold in London in 2012, becoming his country’s first-ever medallist in the mega sporting event. He won silver and bronze in the 2016 and 2020 editions of the Olympics, respectively.

He made his mark in track and field during his teens, registering the quickest 400-metre time by a 14-year-old. He also completed a 200/400 metre double at the 2009 IAAF Youth World Championships in Bressanone, Italy.

Dr. James’s other feats include bagging gold at the CARIFTA Games in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010, and eclisping Usain Bolt’s U20 400-metre record in 2009.

The athlete, who is known to be one of the best 400-metre athletes in history, went to the University of Alabama on an athletic scholarship where he was mentored by the late Olympic gold medallist Harvey Glance.

Named Grenada’s Athlete of the Year on four occasions and ranked world’s No.1 in 400 metres in 2011, 2012, and 2014, Dr. James was picked by Caribbean Journal as the Co-Sportsmen of the Year in 2012 along with the legendary Bolt.