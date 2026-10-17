St Vincent: Murder-Accused Joel Williams Shot Dead During Break-In at Cannabis Facility

Joel Williams, 23, who faced murder and attempted murder charges, was shot dead during an alleged break-in at the CANNASVG farm in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A 23-year-old man, who was charged with murder and attempted murder, was shot dead on Friday following a break-in at a cannabis facility in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The deceased has been identified as Joel Williams of Ottley Hall. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds at the CANNASVG farm, after responding to reports of an intrusion at around 12:10 am.

According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, two masked men armed with guns reportedly entered the property. When the police arrived, they discovered Williams lying on the ground. He was later declared dead by a district medical officer.

A post-mortem will be performed on him to establish the cause of his death.

Police said that a second suspect escaped from the scene, but he has not yet been identified. Authorities have not disclosed who shot Williams or whether anyone associated with the establishment has been identified as a suspect.

The investigators are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including what happened during the alleged break-in and how Williams was injured.

The passing of Williams comes after several years of criminal cases linked to firearm offences and violent crimes. Williams, aged 18 at the time, was found guilty by the Serious Offences Court in January 2023 for possession of a pistol and five rounds of ammunition without a license. This offence took place on October 3, 2022, in New Montrose.

In late 2023, Williams along with three other individuals was charged following a series of alleged robberies and a kidnapping at the Campden Park Industrial Estate. The charges included trespassing a premises while carrying a firearm, assaulting a worker and using force to remove a security guard from a warehouse.

Williams and fellow Ottley Hall resident, Kyle Providence, were arrested for the killing of 24-year-old Carl Quow of Chauncey in February 2026. They were also charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Jolani Thompson in Edinboro on February 6, 2025.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of now. Investigations into the shooting and break-in remain ongoing.