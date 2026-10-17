St Vincent: Murder-Accused Joel Williams Shot Dead During Break-In at Cannabis Facility

Joel Williams, 23, who faced murder and attempted murder charges, was shot dead during an alleged break-in at the CANNASVG farm in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

17th of October 2026

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A 23-year-old man, who was charged with murder and attempted murder, was shot dead on Friday following a break-in at a cannabis facility in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The deceased has been identified as Joel Williams of Ottley Hall. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds at the CANNASVG farm, after responding to reports of an intrusion at around 12:10 am.

According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, two masked men armed with guns reportedly entered the property. When the police arrived, they discovered Williams lying on the ground. He was later declared dead by a district medical officer.

A post-mortem will be performed on him to establish the cause of his death.

Police said that a second suspect escaped from the scene, but he has not yet been identified. Authorities have not disclosed who shot Williams or whether anyone associated with the establishment has been identified as a suspect.

The investigators are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including what happened during the alleged break-in and how Williams was injured.

The passing of Williams comes after several years of criminal cases linked to firearm offences and violent crimes. Williams, aged 18 at the time, was found guilty by the Serious Offences Court in January 2023 for possession of a pistol and five rounds of ammunition without a license. This offence took place on October 3, 2022, in New Montrose.

In late 2023, Williams along with three other individuals was charged following a series of alleged robberies and a kidnapping at the Campden Park Industrial Estate. The charges included trespassing a premises while carrying a firearm, assaulting a worker and using force to remove a security guard from a warehouse.

Williams and fellow Ottley Hall resident, Kyle Providence, were arrested for the killing of 24-year-old Carl Quow of Chauncey in February 2026. They were also charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Jolani Thompson in Edinboro on February 6, 2025.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of now. Investigations into the shooting and break-in remain ongoing.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

The Cricket West Indies announced the 15-player squad for the highly anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Hayley Matthews to captain West Indies Women’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

30th of August 2024

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew made a visit to Cayon High School along with Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister, Dr Geoffrey Hanley. The visit was made by the Ministers in order to assess the progress in the renovation of the school.

PM Terrance Drew visits to Cayon High School to analyse progress

15th of March 2024

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to celebrate its Restaurant Week from 4th May to 19th May 2024. It is to be noted that the event will provide an opportunity for the visitors to explore various delicacies and cuisines of the twin-island nation. 

Antigua Restaurant Week to commence from 4th May 2024

17th of February 2024

“Support is available at Cessation Clinics for persons who want to quit,” highlights the Health Ministry as Vape Trend is on peak these days as many adults use vapes or e cigarettes as a way to quit Smoking.

Trinidad and Tobago: Cessation Clinics available for tobacco free agenda

8th of February 2024

Christmas Awards ceremony conducted by Regional Police Division #2 at its Regional Headquarters in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Guyana.

Guyana: Regional Police Division #2 conducts Christmas awards ceremony

25th of December 2023

Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives of Grenada is all set to celebrate the launch of the Plant Distribution Season

Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture Prepares for Plant Distribution Season Launch

27th of July 2023

Examining the country’s current situation, the government of Trinidad and Tobago made some amendments in the COVID-19 measures to curb the spread and speed up the vaccination drive.

Beaches re-opens in Trinidad and Tobago

19th of December 2021

PM Browne said that the CARICOM these days exceeds the expectations of the generation of the anti-colonial leaders who had constructed the cooperative framework

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne the new CARICOM chairman

6th of July 2021