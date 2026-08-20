St. Kitts Welcomes Star of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond to Port Zante

St. Kitts and Nevis: Basseterre is set to welcome Star of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond at Port Zante today, August 20. The two vessels will bring along thousands of cruise passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis.



Star of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, is on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, starting from Port Canaveral in Florida. Its itinerary includes Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas, before docking in Basseterre. According to its schedule, it will arrive in St. Kitts at 8 am before departing at 5 pm.



Celebrity Beyond is set to arrive in Basseterre on the same day. The ship departed from Miami on August 16 and visited Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on August 18, and Tortola on August 19. The ship will be docked in St. Kitts from 7 am until 4 pm.



These back-to-back arrivals are expected to increase activity around Port Zante and central Basseterre. There are several shopping outlets, restaurants, taxis and tour services close to the cruise piers.



The port is also close to the city center and its historical landmarks such as the Independence Square, St. George’s Anglican Church, National Museum, and The Circus.



Arrival of these cruise ships in St. Kitts and Nevis will help increase tourism and the economic activity of local vendors, taxi drivers, tour operators, restaurants, retailers, and other workers.



Rhapsody of the Seas also made a visit to Port Zante on Wednesday, August 19. The Royal Caribbean ship arrived with 2,326 guests during its sixth summer visit to St. Kitts. It is operating on an eight-night Southern Caribbean itinerary from San Juan, Puerto Rico.



The Rhapsody of the Seas will be making three more summer calls at Port Zante on September 2, September 16 and September 30.