Dominica and Türkiye seek to deepen diplomatic and economic ties

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye, Emriye Bağdagül Ormanci, during a courtesy call. The meeting took place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Roseau.

“I was pleased to receive Her Excellency Emriye Bağdagül Ormanci, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister recently,” said PM Skerrit via an official Facebook post.

Their meeting was focused on strengthening bilateral relations and to discuss ways of cooperation on areas of mutual interest between the two nations. “I welcomed the Ambassador’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and advancing practical collaboration, which delivers tangible benefits for our people,” added the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Diplomatic relations between Dominica and Republic of Türkiye

The Commonwealth of Dominica and the Republic of Türkiye established their diplomatic relations in April 2006. The UN Representatives of the two countries signed a joint declaration in New York, strengthening their bilateral ties and increasing collaborations on areas of mutual interest, especially in trade.

The Republic of Türkiye opened a new Embassy in San Domingo on October 1, 2013. Many development and technical projects have been initiated between the two countries through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Trade between the two countries has been ongoing for years. The total trade between the two nations amounted to $2.26 million by the end of 2021

Furthermore, Dominica received $40,000 in financial aid from the Republic of Türkiye, after severe damage caused to infrastructure and daily lives of people by Tropical Storm Erica in 2015.