St Kitts and Nevis Minister Dr Denzil Douglas delivers key address at historic OAS General Assembly

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas represented the Federation at the 55th Regular Session of the OAS General Assembly. The event which is taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from June 26 to June 28, marked a historic point for the nation as the smallest country to ever host the regional gathering.

During the opening ceremony of the assembly today, Minister Douglas delivered a powerful address highlighting St Kitts and Nevis’ efforts to protect the rights of civil society. He also presented the importance of regional cooperation, human rights protection, and civil society’s greater role in the decision making process.

He said, “St Kitts and Nevis has long demonstrated a significant commitment to protecting the rights of our citizens and our residents.”

Minister Douglas further reported that St Kitts and Nevis formally joined two important Inter-American Conventions to protect the rights of older personas and persons with disabilities.

“This was further demonstrated when on May the 20th of this year, we deposited at the Organization of the American States, two critically important instruments, instruments of accession to major Inter-American Human Rights Conventions, that is, the ‘Inter-American Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities,’ and the ‘Inter-American Convention on Protecting the Human Rights of Older Persons,’” shared the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis became the 20th country to join the convention which protects the rights of people with disabilities, including the right not to be discriminated against due to disability. Also, the twin island Federation has become the 13th country to join the convention to protect the rights of older people, which was aimed to promote and guarantee the full recognition and exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms for older people.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also stated during his address that the government of St Kitts and Nevis continues to implement domestic measures. He said, “Back in August of 2022, the Ministry of Youth, Empowerment, Aging, and Disabilities was established for a focused approach to issues affecting the vulnerable community, to enhance public awareness, to institute programs and policies, and of course to promote accessibility and ensure stronger participation of all of society.”

Moreover, the Constitution of St Kitts and Nevis guarantees freedom of religion, as the current administration has enacted progressive legislation to ensure that the Rastafarian community can practice their faith freely. They also implemented the ‘National General Equality Policy and Action Plan,” promoting gender equality and creating an equitable society for the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

55th Regular Session of the OAS General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda

The 55th OAS General Assembly is being organized at the American University in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme “Building Resilient and Inclusive Economies in the Americas.” During the three 3-days, the assembly will focus on addressing three key important issues:-

Climate Change

Mental Health

Consensus Over Conflict

The opening ceremony of the assembly was attended by over 650 delegates from across the America and Caribbean, including Foreign Ministers, Ambassadors, Civil Society Leaders and International Observers.