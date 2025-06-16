St Kitts Music Festival set for June 2025; Fans rush to buy tickets

St Kitts and Nevis: The 27th annual St Kitts Music Festival will light up the twin islands once again from June 26 to June 28, 2025, at Warner Park, with physical tickets now available for sale. This early release of the tickets have ignited excitement among both locals and tourists. The rapid sale of tickets highlights the cultural importance of this music festival.

Reports also suggests that this year the festival is anticipated to attract the biggest crowd ever, during all three nights. In an effort to avoid long lines at the gate, the festival organizers are urging interested individuals to purchase their tickets before they get sold out. At present all physical ticket outlets have reported rapid sales by both the netizens and visitors alike.

Physical outlets and their sale timings

Horsford’s Value Mart and Caribbean Lotto - During their business hours

The Cable, Ministry of Tourism and Pelican Mall - from 9am to 3pm, through Saturday, June 28, 2025

St Kitts Marriott Resort - June 23 to June 28, from 10am to 5pm

Football ticket booth on Victoria Road - Thursday June 26th to Saturday June 28th, from 5pm to 10pm

Highlight of the Musical Festival

At its core, St Kitts Music Festival will offer a platform that will showcase eleven local talents in addition to the usual range of regional and international performers. This festival is expected to provide a stage for home-grown talent that reaches fans far beyond Port Zante.

On the first night, June 26th, Power Soca Monarch title-holders - Akaiiusweet and Tobap will perform “Wicked,” the hit that took them to victory at Sugar Mas 53. Also performing will be the Honey Bees String Band from Nevis, who will set the stage aflame as the very first group of their kind to perform at the festival

Moreover, fan-favourite Kollision Band will be hitting the stage with their Road March hit "Keys to the City," the performance that is becoming the event’s main topic of discussion.

On day 2, June 27, globally-famous DJ Tero will take the centre stage with his unstoppable energy and world-music to liven up the festival’s sound. Also, the stage will have Collin Wyatt who will give the guests an intro to the “SK Sweet” and at the same time perform his hit “Most High Forever.

Ideli Napi steps up next, ready to charm the crowd with the showstopper “Mus Mek It.” Further, Dejour returns fresh from his first overseas tour and invites everyone to sip Red Wine as “Let Me Be” plays into the night.

This year, the St Kitts Steel Orchestra (SKSO) will also join the lineup of local acts taking over the festival's main stage on day 2. They will be playing an energetic mix of reggae, dancehall, calypso and soca which is sure to get the crowd moving.

The closing night on June 28, will have the former national sprint star and Olympic speedster Virgil Hodge taking the centre stage with her new single “Can’t Bring Me Down” along with her other fan favorites.

Another homegrown talent performing for the first time will be Abena Amory, a singer-songwriter from Nevis now living in the United States. She is the daughter of Nevis ex-premier the late Vance Amory. Abena blends Caribbean and American sounds, drawing from the musical threads of St Vincent, her mothers birthplace and New York City, where her artistry bloomed.