St Kitts and Nevis Takes Sugar Mas 54 Global with Early Launch at New York City Event

St Kitts and Nevis: History has been made as the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) in association with the Ministry of Tourism unveiled the Sugar Mas 54 Calendar of Events at one of the world’s largest cultural destinations, New York City.

For the first time the Caribbean’s most awaited carnival has been introduced to an international audience six months in advance of the festive season. That early launch that they are seeing for the first time brought in the attention of international media, cultural influencers, diaspora leaders and government officials, experiencing the energy and creativity that this year’s season has in store.

“We unveiled over 50 events to a captivated audience of international media, government officials, and cultural influencers, taking the sweetest carnival in the world to one of the biggest cultural capitals on the planet. This bold, early launch, months ahead of the season, marks a new era of strategic promotion, cultural pride, and global ambition,” stated Minister of Sports and Creative Economy Samal Duggins.

St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival (Sugar Mas 54) Official Schedule – 2025–2026

Private Events Calendar

Sat 29 Nov – Ties & Tiaras Family Gala (Event R Us)

Fri 06 Dec – Festival of Lights (Wholesome Family Ent.)

Sun 07 Dec – Braids and Bacchanal(JaHair Salon)

Fri 12 Dec – Calypso Review (Awesome Navigator)

Sat 13 Dec – Deejay Flames & Team Red Soca (Deejay Flames)

Tue 16 Dec – Ministry of Health Wellness Fair (Ministry of Health)

Wed 17 Dec – Agri-Christmas Night Market (Ministry of Agriculture)

Fri 19 Dec – Insane (Iconic)

Sat 20 Dec – Cooler Fete (Cane Juice)

Sun 21 Dec – Gifted for a Purpose (WD 40 Production); Boozy Brunch (Carambola Beach Club); Soaked (DJ Dre)

Mon 22 Dec – Glow Parade (ASAP)

Wed 24 Dec – Aktivate (Bacchanal Chasers)

Sat 27 Dec – Sunset (DJ Tero Entertainment)

Sun 28 Dec – Anchored (Tidal SKN); Beach Picnic (The Godfather Beach Bar)

Mon 29 Dec – Bacchanal Monday (ABC Promos & Friends); Talented Teen Pageant (Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean)

Tue 30 Dec – Darkers on the Water (Freak Mas x Luxe Carnival)

Thu 01 Jan – New Year’s Ball (Rotary Club of Liamuiga)

Fri 02 Jan – Glam Lounge (Ready, Fete, Go!)

Sat 03 Jan – Rep U Band (Know U Fren Bar); Allure (LUXE Carnival)

Sun 04 Jan – Whine & Chill (Ultra Carnival)

National Events Calendar