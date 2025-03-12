CARIFTA Games 2025: Four more Athletes from St. Kitts and Nevis qualify

St Kitts and Nevis Athletic Association extends congratulations to all these athletes for their qualification at the CARIFTA 2025.

12th of March 2025

Four more athletes from St. Kitts and Nevis have qualified for the CARIFTA Games, scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago in April 2025. All these athletes earned their qualification after an impressive performance at the SL Horsfords Classic.

The athletes that have secured the CARIFTA-qualifying marks include, Abjiah Nembari (U17 javelin event), Jaheem Clarke (U20 Javelin event), Jaden Paul (U17 High Jump event) and Israel Seaton (U17 shot put event). All the athletes showcased commendable performance across various disciplines. 

SKN Athletic Association congratulated athletes 

The St Kitts and Nevis Athletic Association extended congratulations to all these athletes for their qualification at the CARIFTA 2025. The Association expressed excitement and said that such events are a great way of promoting athletes and providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. 

They also referred these athletes as the ‘future of the nation’ and said that the sports sector of the Federation is on fruitful and developing hands. They added that the Association will play a significant role in inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams and achieving greater success in future.  

Collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis Athletic Association and S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd.

S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. has officially partnered with SKN Athletics to host the Horsfords Classic Athletics Meet. This collaboration opened the way for greater representation of the Federation on the regional and international stage. This initiative will provide young athletes with a platform to enhance their skills and compete at a higher level.

The partnership between SKN Athletics and S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. also marks the significant step in enhancing the local athletics landscape, ensuring that emerging talents receive the support and exposure needed to excel.

CARIFTA Games 2025 

The 2025 edition of CARIFTA Games has been scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025. It is a great platform for all the athletes of the Caribbean region to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. 

The competition is known for bringing athletic talent together, competing in several competitions including, track and field, middle distance track competitions, spring races, hurdle races as well as many jumping, throwing and relay events.

