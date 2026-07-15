Spain opens visa-free travel to citizens of nine Caribbean Nations

Spain has announced a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa, including nine Caribbean nations. The announcement was made by Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid on Tuesday, 14 July, 2026.



Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago can travel to Spain without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.



The list however does not include other Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Belize and Haiti.



Besides the CARICOM nations, Spain is also granting citizens of eight African countries visa-free access for short stays of up to 90 days.



Other citizens holding ordinary passports from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Rwanda can also travel to Spain and the wider Schengen Area without first having a visa.



However, citizens of most other Caribbean and African countries will still be required to apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to Spain or any other country within the Schengen zone.



Besides the Caribbean and African nations, the visa-free list also includes several countries from North America, Central America, South America, Asia and Oceania. Citizens of these countries can also travel to Spain and the wider Schengen Area without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, subject to the entry requirements set by Spanish and Schengen authorities.