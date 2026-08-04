Antigua and Barbuda’s Zaine Frederick crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026

Frederick made history as the first Antiguan and Barbudan to win the regional title, securing the crown after claiming the Best Evening Gown and Best Talent awards at Nevis Culturama 52.

Antigua and Barbuda: Zaine Fredrick has been crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026 and became the first representative from Antigua & Barbuda to win the regional title in 20 year’s history of the pageant.



Frederick was crowned on August 3, after earning 1,425 points and after winning the Best Evening Gown and the Best Talent awards at the Bank of Nevis Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant which was held at the Nevis Cultural Complex as part of Nevis Culturama 52.



The Antigua and Barbuda Queen of Carnival congratulated Frederick through a social media post and said, "We are incredibly proud of you and this remarkable achievement!"





The regional competition featured 10 delegates from across the Caribbean.

The delegates were:

Anguilla: Jasmin Ruan

Antigua and Barbuda: Zaine Frederick

Dominica: Dainisha Eusebe

Guyana: Miriam Alexander

Nevis: Renee Davis

St. Kitts: Tresejur Dedier

St. Lucia: Chloe Griffith

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Elreka Gaymes

Trinidad and Tobago: Delece Rabathaly

U.S. Virgin Islands: Safiah Wharton



Frederick represented Antigua & Barbuda after she won the Antigua and Barbuda Carnival Queen 2026 title on July 21. She represented Miss Furniture Gallery and claimed the national crown after winning the Best Performing Talent award and True to Theme awards. Christine Powell, representing Miss ACB Caribbean, was named first runner-up, while Aaliyah Taylor, representing Miss Cool & Smooth, finished as second runner-up.



Frederick impressed the judges with her steelpan performance during the Antigua & Barbuda Carnival Queen competition and won the Best Performing Talent award. She highlighted the importance of introducing entrepreneurship and financial literacy at an earlier stage in schools during the interview segment.

Frederick holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and is also the founder of BeautyMark by Zaine. She was selected to represent Antigua & Barbuda at the regional pageant.