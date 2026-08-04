Independence 43 celebrations to begin across St. Kitts and Nevis

The calendar features national ceremonies, cultural events, sporting activities and community programmes from August 1 to October 25, leading up to the Federation’s 43rd Independence anniversary on September 19.

4th of August 2026

St. Kitts & Nevis: The Government of St. Kitts & Nevis has released the official calendar for the country’s 43rd Independence celebrations on Monday, August 3. The calendar outlines activities from August 1 to October 25. “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43,” is the theme under which all the events will be held along with the 43rd anniversary of Independence on September 19.

According to the calendar, the Independence schedule began on August 1 with the MV Christena Disaster Memorial Service in Nevis which was held in memory of those who lost their lives in the 1970 ferry disaster.

The next major activity will be “CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward,” which is a four-part discussion series beginning on August 19. The sessions will focus on national identity, the country’s future, its role on the global stage and the aspirations of young people. 

National Colours Day will be observed on five consecutive Fridays starting from August 28. Citizens will be wearing green, yellow, red, white and black in order to represent the colors of the national flag.

Other activities before Independence include National Tree Planting Day on September 16 and Patriotic Day on September 18. School and community events will be taking place across the Federation.

The official Independence Day celebration on September 19 will include ceremonial parades in St. Kitts & Nevis, an Independence ceremony and a Toast to the Nation. The programme would also include the St. George’s Mothers Union Breakfast, Beryl’s Enterprise Annual Independence Breakfast and the God’s Heartbeat Independence Flare Production by the Shekinah Dance Theatre.

Activities will continue after the Independence Day with the National Youth Rally, National Drill Competition, Brimstone Hill Independence Run, Chronicles of Coryn Children’s Book Festival, the Elocution Contest and the Night of Dance on October 25, which will mark the end of the Independence programme.

The calendar also includes Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches, along with several community-organised activities such as church services, gospel concerts, heritage events and festivals.

Co-Chair of the Independence 43 Organising Committee Dr. Marcus L. Natta said that the calendar represents the progress of the country since Independence and encourages citizens to continue building on that foundation.

Co-Chair Viera Galloway said that the calendar gives Kittitians and Nevisians at home and abroad an opportunity to take part in the Independence celebrations.

The government has encouraged citizens, residents, visitors and members of the diaspora to participate in the activities scheduled throughout the Independence celebrations.

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