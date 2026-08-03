Mia Alexander crowned Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen 2026

St. Kitts & Nevis: Mia Alexander was crowned the Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen 2026 during the annual Nevis Culturama 52 festival on Sunday night. She represented Caribbean Lottery and secured the title after competing against four other contestants at the NEDACS Cultural Complex in Nevis.



Alexander received the crown from Bank of Nevis Chief Executive Officer Denrick Liburd . In a social media post the bank said, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to the newly crowned Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen of Nevis, Mia Alexander, on her outstanding achievement."





The bank also congratulated the other contestants and said that their performance made this year’s pageant “a vibrant celebration of Nevisian culture, heritage, and excellence.” The bank also wished success for Alexander as she prepares to serve as an ambassador of Nevisian culture throughout her reign.



The five contestants who competed for the title were Cleo Fahie, Jareecia Browne, Caldis Smithen, Tiarihanna Maynard and Mia Alexander. The annual pageant was also one of the main events of the 52nd edition of the Nevis Culturama festival.



Alexander is pursuing a degree in Health Sciences at the University of the People and hopes to become a forensic scientist. Along with her studies, she also serves as the Chief Executive Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA), where she works to promote robotics, innovation and youth development.



She also served as the Assistant Director for the Association before being appointed Chief Executive Director.



In 2025, she was also named the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Association (OECSRA) representative for St. Kitts and Nevis, supporting robotics and STEM initiatives across the region.



Alexander has also been recognised for her contribution to the community. In 2021, she received the Beacon of Hope Award from Nevis Premier Mark Brantley for her service and commitment to youth development.