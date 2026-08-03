Vybz Kartel confirms fiancée Sidem Öztürk is pregnant at Reggae Land 2026
Kartel confirmed that he and his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, are expecting their first child together during his headline performance at Reggae Land 2026 in the United Kingdom.
3rd of August 2026
Jamaica: Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel has confirmed that he and his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made by the couple during Kartel’s performance at the Reggae Land 2026 music festival in Milton Keynes, England, on Sunday, August 2.
With around 28 minutes remaining in his set, Kartel invited Öztürk onto the stage before performing his 2009 hit ‘Come Breed Me’. He told the audience to “read between the lines” before he rubbed Öztürk’s baby bump as the song played.
Kartel made this announcement before a crowd reported to be more than 65,000 people. This announcement also confirmed the weeks of speculations circulating over social media among fans after Öztürk with a visible baby bump during recent public appearances.
Kartel opened the show wearing a red and white outfit with a large crown. Later, in the performance, Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea returned to the stage after the announcement and performed Panic and Talk To Me Nuh with him.
This will be the first child of Öztürk and the couple’s first together. Kartel already has seven children including five sons and two daughters, this will be his eighth child.
Kartel and Öztürk have been together since 2015 after she began corresponding with him while he was incarcerated. The couple remained together throughout his time in prison and got engaged after his release in 2024. Kartel has previously said that he first proposed to Öztürk while in prison but proposed again after being released.
Kartel had appeared at A Taste of Reggae Sumfest 2026, before performing at Reggae Land. He performed alongside fellow dancehall article Mavado during his previous performance.
Following the announcement, congratulatory messages from fans quickly began circulating across social media, with many celebrating the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child together
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