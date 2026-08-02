PM Davis hails Devynne Charlton after Bahamas claims first gold at Glasgow 2026

Charlton won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.33 seconds to earn The Bahamas' first gold medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, drawing congratulations from Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Bahamas: Prime Minister Philip Davis has congratulated Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton after she won the country's first medal and first gold at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Charlton claimed the women's 100m hurdles title on July 30 with a winning time of 12.33 seconds, while the Prime Minister praised her achievement in a message shared on July 31.

In a post on X, Davis wrote, "Congratulations to Devynne Charlton on winning the women's 100m hurdles and bringing home The Bahamas' first gold medal of these Commonwealth Games." He added, "Devynne, you have once again made our entire country proud. Thank you for representing The Bahamas with such grace and excellence." Davis also wished the remaining members of Team Bahamas success in the rest of the Games.

Charlton won the final in 12.33 seconds at Scotstoun Stadium to secure the gold medal. Jamaica's Megan Simmonds finished second in 12.41 seconds, while Nigeria's defending champion Tobi Amusan took bronze in 12.60 seconds. Charlton's winning time was recorded with a wind reading of +2.5 m/s.

The victory improved Charlton's silver-medal finish from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she clocked 12.58 seconds. She also ended Amusan's reign as Commonwealth champion after the Nigerian won the event at the Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 Games.

Charlton's victory also gave The Bahamas its first medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. It continued the country's success in athletics after Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women's 400m at the Gold Coast 2018 and LaQuan Nairn claimed the men's long jump title at Birmingham 2022.

The 30-year-old is one of the world's leading hurdlers. She is a three-time World Athletics Indoor 60m hurdles champion and the world record holder in the event with 7.65 seconds. Earlier this year, she also set a Bahamian national record of 12.37 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Other Bahamian athletes also remained in action at the Games. National javelin record holder Keyshawn Strachan advanced to the men's javelin final, while Anthaya Charlton qualified for the women's long jump final. Anthonique Strachan's campaign ended in the women's 200m semi-finals.

Charlton's latest victory adds another major international title to her career and gives Team Bahamas a strong start to its athletics campaign at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. It also marks her first Commonwealth Games gold after winning silver four years ago in Birmingham.