Barbados reduces LPG prices for four cylinder sizes
Consumers will now pay between 53 cents and BBD $2.68 less for LPG cylinders after the revised retail prices took effect across Barbados on August 2.
3rd of August 2026
Barbados: The government of Barbados has reduced the retail prices of four cylinder sizes. The new effects took effect from midnight on August 2. The reduction ranges from 53 cents to BBD $2.68 depending on the size of the cylinder.
The biggest reduction was made to the 100-pound cylinder, which now costs BBD $180.13 after its price was reduced by BBD $2.68.
The 25-pound cylinder now costs BBD $50.13 after a reduction of 67 cents.
The price of the 22-pound cylinder has been reduced to BBD $44.28 after a decrease of 59 cents.
The 20-pound cylinder now costs BBD $40.26 after its price was reduced by 53 cents
The new prices were announced by the Government Information Services (GIS). However, no reason has been given for the latest reduction.
Barbados reviews the prices of petroleum products regularly, and changes are made based on the international fuel prices and import costs.
The revised LPG prices are:
- 100-pound cylinder
- Price: BBD $180.13
- Reduction: BBD $2.68
- 25-pound cylinder
- Price: BBD $50.13
- Reduction: 67 cents
- 22-pound cylinder
- Price: BBD $44.28
- Reduction: 59 cents
- 20-pound cylinder
- Price: BBD $40.26
- Reduction: 53 cents
The latest reduction comes after LPG prices were increased twice earlier this year. Prices were first increased in June before another increase was announced in July. Despite the latest reduction, the prices remain higher than they were before those two increases.
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