PM Terrance Drew outlines sustainability plans and CARICOM priorities

The prime minister said all major developments under the Sustainability Zone will require parliamentary approval to ensure transparency and long-term national benefit.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew outlined major updates and national priorities as he addressed the nation during an interview with Freedom FM 106.5 on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He also highlighted good governance, sustainable investment, and economic protection under the framework of the Sustainability Zone (SSZ).

PM Drew said that the Sustainability Zone needs to be more transparent and strong as it is an important factor in the development of their nation. He further stated that all major developments will be first approved by the Parliament under the SSZ law. It also ensured that sustainable investments are made which benefit both the people and investors of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister of the Federation also shared an extensive list of the members of the Ad Hoc Committee. It includes:-

Saint Kitts Christian Council

Saint Kitts Evangelical Association

Saint Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Saint Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union

Bankers and Financial Services Association

The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Organisation of Rastafari in Unity

Saint Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association

Saint Kitts and Nevis Bar Association

Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean (Saint Kitts Nevis Branch)

Saint Kitts Nevis Institute of Architects

Saint Kitts and Nevis Building Contractors Association

Saint Christopher National Trust

St Kitts National Youth Parliament Association

OECS Authority

OECS Bar Association

CARICOM Chairmanship and Regional Engagement

Prime Minister Drew assumed the chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Thursday, January 1, 2026. He explained that being the Chair of CARICOM means that he must maintain communication between the island nations and provide equal opportunities to all the citizens.

“You do not become the president or prime minister of the Caribbean. You become a chairman who coordinates the members of CARICOM,” said PM Drew.

He also said that the 50th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government will take place in the Federation from February 24-27, 2026. The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and Chair of CARICOM also started a series of bilateral meetings with other regional leaders to improve regional cooperation between the Caribbean island nations.

His first visit was to St Vincent and Grenadines, where he met with the Prime Minister of SVG Dr Godwin Friday, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett, and other senior officials. PM Drew also visited Antigua and Barbuda the same day, where he held a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Brown and Minister of Foreign Affairs E.P Chet Greene.