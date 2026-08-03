Guyana opens tender process to salvage sunken MV Barima Ferry

Guyana: The Government of Guyana has opened the tender process to salvage the sunken MV Barima ferry. Through the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the government is inviting experienced marine salvage companies to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) in order to recover the vessel. Companies have until August 14 to submit their proposals.



According to MARAD, the company which will be selected for the operation must have experience in salvaging vessels in Guyana or the wider Caribbean, especially in areas of strong currents and poor underwater visibility.



The company must also explain their plan through which they will recover the vessel while keeping the environment protected and also preserve the forensic evidence for the Commission of Inquiry investigating the tragedy.



The government said that the ferry is lying in soft mud at a depth of about 13 to 15m (42-49 feet). The wreck site has poor visibility and strong currents, making the salvage operation challenging. The selected company must also be able to keep the vessel upright on a barge for several weeks after it is recovered.



MARAD is asking all the interested companies to provide details of their previous salvage work carried out over the last 5 to 10 years, along with the information on the equipment and personnel they plan to use. They will also be required to submit an estimated timeline for the operation and details of their insurance, health and safety.



This decision of salvaging the sunken ferry came after the families of victims and survivors called for the vessel to be recovered. The government had earlier said that it would consult the families before deciding whether to salvage the vessel or preserve the wreck site as a memorial.



The MV Barima capsized on July 18 while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma. According to the latest official information, 73 people have been confirmed dead, 76 were rescued and around 30 others still remain missing. The government has since established an international Commission of Inquiry in order to investigate the tragedy and a separate safety and compliance audit of the country’s maritime sector.