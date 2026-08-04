Jamaica's Bouwahgie Nkrumie wins 100m silver at 2026 CAC Games

Jamaican sprinter Bouwahgie Nkrumie won the silver medal in the men’s 100m at the 2026 Central American and the Caribbean (CAC) Games on Tuesday, August 4, clocking 10.17 seconds in the final.



Ronal Longa of Colombia won the gold medal in 10.06 seconds, while Melbin Marcelino of the Dominican Republic finished third in 10.19 seconds.



Nkrumie qualified for the final earlier the same day after he won his semi-final in 10.19 seconds, which was the fastest time across all the semi-finals.



The silver medal comes after Nkrumie won the men’s 100m at the 2026 NACAC Under-23 Championships.



The 22-year old is the first Jamaican junior to run the 100m in under 10 seconds. He made this achievement at the 2023 ISSA Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston, where he clocked 9.99 seconds.



He is also the only third junior in history to break the 10-second barrier, after Trayvon Bromell of the United States and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana. His 9.99 seconds remains the Jamaican Under-20 record.



Later in 2023, Nkrumie won the silver medal in the men’s 100m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. He also claimed another silver as a part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team at the same championships.



Nkrumie later represented Jamaica at the Paris Olympics Games as a member of the men’s 4x100m relay team.



The 2026 Central American and the Caribbean Games are being held in Santo Domingo , Dominican Republic, from July 24 to August 8.



The multi-sport event includes more than 6,000 athletes from 37 countries and territories competing across 40 sports, making it one of the largest sporting events in the region.