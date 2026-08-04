Trinidad & Tobago expands security presence with 30 new joint posts

The 30 joint army-police posts will be rolled out over the next four months, with 24 locations already confirmed as part of the government's expanded national security strategy.

4th of August 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has announced that the 30 joint army-police posts will be established in several communities across Trinidad & Tobago over the next four months as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen security and increase the presence of protective services in communities.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 3, when the Prime Minister said that this initiative aims at responding to long-standing requests from communities for greater security.

In a social media post, she said that the joint posts will provide the residents with a greater sense of safety and would also help communities to regain the use of their public spaces.

According to the Prime Minister, 24 locations have already been identified for the rollout, while six additional sites are yet to be determined.

The confirmed locations include:

1. Tarouba Flyover
2. Grand Bazaar Interchange
3. Couva Interchange
4. Williamsville Junction
5. Guayaguayare (Next to Indian Bay)
6. Junction of Rochard Road and Penal Rock Road
7. Junction of Rochard Douglas Road and Cumoto Road (Next to cricket ground)
8. Intersection of Southern Main Road La Romain and South Trunk Road/ Highway (Adjacent to Paria Suites)
9. Junction of Todd’s Road and Caparo Valley Road (Near Todd’s Road recreation ground)
10. Junction of Tamana Road and Cumoto Road
11. Kelly Village Caroni
12. Demerara Road, Churchill Roosevelt Highway
13. Area between Aranguez Main Road and Johnny King Road and Bridge Road
14. Eddie Hart Grounds Tunapuna
15. Another site to be determined in Tunapuna
16. Icacos Junction
17. Location along Toco Main Road
18. Carlsen Field
19. Felicity Chaguanas
20. Lady Young Road (Near the walkover)
21. Acono Road in St Joseph
22. Malgretoute Junction Princes Town (Opposite WASA booster station)
23. Golconda Interchange
24. Torrib Road Tabaquite

PM Persad-Bissessar also urged non-governmental organisations, business chambers, community groups and village councils to support the initiative and work alongside the security services.

“On behalf of all law-abiding citizens, I again express sincere gratitude to COP Allister Guevarro, SSA Director Alicia Henry, CDS Commodore Don Polo, Prison Superintendent Elvin Scanterbury, and all their colleagues and reaffirm our confidence in them, and their shared vision of ending the grip of crime on our nation,” she added.

The announcement comes as Trinidad & Tobago continues to implement measures aimed to tackle violent crimes and organised criminal activity. The country remains under a State of Emergency which was extended by Parliament in June in order to allow security forces to continue against criminal networks.

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