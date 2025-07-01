PM Terrance Drew applauds St Kitts Music Festival 2025 as “phenomenal”

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew acknowledged the 2025 St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) as a great success, describing the closing night as “phenomenal”. In a very heartfelt message, he expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Tourism Marsha T. Henderson and her team for putting together what he said was “the biggest and most spectacular Music Festival we have ever seen."

PM Drew said, “Thank you to everyone who made it great, from the outstanding artists to the enthusiastic patrons, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and all our visitors who came to share in the experience with us.”

Day One: Powerful opening night

The 27th edition of St Kitts Music Festival kicked-off with great energy at Warner Park Stadium on June 26. This first night was a cultural display with almost 10,000 in attendance, waving flags and dancing to a lively mix of Caribbean music. Performances from local and regional stars such as Kes the Band, Shenseea, Patrice Roberts, AkaiiUSweet Tobap, Trilla G, Yung Bredda, Signal Band, and the Kollision Band set the stage on fire.

Day Two: Vybz Kartel sets the energy on fire

The second day of the music festival on Friday night, was a great turn-out which included a fantastic line-up headlined by dancehall star Vybz Kartel. He went over the scheduled hour mark and ended up performing for almost 78 minutes which went very well with the audience and also had social media buzzing. The night was a mix of high energy and great rhythms which saw over 11,000 fans flooding the venue.

Supporting acts on day 2 included Barrington Levy, Spice, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law, DJ Tero, Ideli Napi, Dejour, Collin Wyatt, and the Steel Orchestra. The audience was on their feet for the wide range of performance and musical showcase which also saw Kartel’s dynamic set which was reported to be one of his best sets recently.

Day Three: A Grand Finale

As that last night arrived, public safety messages became a priority. Officials and agencies advised revelers to enjoy safely with reminders against drunk driving and reckless behavior. Fire and rescue teams stood by ready at a moment’s notice to ensure that the environment was secure as the festival ended.

At the end of the festival which put on a spectacular display that included reggae, bouyon, soca, and steelpan performances, the legacy of the festival as one of the greatest was secured. At record breaking attendance to outstanding performances and efficient safety management, the 2025 St Kitts Music Festival was a great celebration of music, unity and Caribbean excellence.