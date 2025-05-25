St Kitts and Nevis: Sharim Hamilton sets new 400m Hurdles record at NCAA Division II Championships

Hamilton clocked 50.57 seconds in the preliminary round, breaking his previous national record and qualifying for the finals.

St Kitts and Nevis: Sharim Hamilton has rewritten the national record books in the 400m hurdles for the second straight year. During the NCAA Division II National Championships, Hamilton came in first place in a fantastic time of 50.57 seconds breaking his previous record of 50.65 seconds from almost the same time last year.

The NCAA Division II National Championships were held on Thursday, May 22 at the Lincoln University of Missouri. It is an annual track and field event which includes competitions in both men's and women's categories.

Hamilton Breaks his own National Record

The race took place during the preliminary round. Hamilton not only won the race but also clocked the fourth best time which qualified him for the finals. This Saturday, the 400m hurdles final takes place, where Hamilton will aim for the final win and the trophy.

Young Athlete from St Kitts and Nevis shines

Notably, Sharim Hamilton is a 23 years old athlete from St Kitts and Nevis. He holds a world ranking of #326 in Men’s 400m hurdles and #1023 in the Men's 400m race. He was born in St Paul’s and attended Charles E Mills Secondary School.

Sharim Hamilton represents the team - Blue Tigers, along with his teammate Reuben Nicholas. The two competed in 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

This latest performance reinforces which also positions him as a great hurdle athlete in the twin island nation. In addition, Hamilton has put up impressive performances over the past 2 years as not many athletes can break a national record consecutively in two years.

Furthermore, St Kitts and Nevis Athletics Federation also congratulated Sharim Hamilton on his achievement through a Facebook post. “We extend our best wishes to Mr. Hamilton as he aims to hurdle his way to the top!” read the post.