PM Skerrit showcases Dominica’s growth and future vision in 47th Independence Day address

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation at the National Day Observance Ceremony, which marked Dominica’s 47th Independence Day. He outlined the government’s vision for The ceremony, held under the theme "47 Years of Progress and Purpose," highlighted Dominica's development over the years since gaining independence on November 3, 1978.

“As we celebrate this year's independence under the theme 47 Years of Progress and Purpose, we are reminded of how far we have come and the sacred duty we hold to continue building a resilient, prosperous and inclusive Dominica, for children, communities and generations yet to come. As we reflect on our journey of strength and renewal, our hearts turn to our Caribbean neighbours who now face difficulties,” said PM Skerrit during his address.

Prime Minister Skerrit also reminded citizens of the courage, resilience and noble actions of those who contributed to build Dominica. He also honored past leaders, including Patrick John, Dame Eugenia Charles, Rosie Douglas, Pierre Charles, and other key players in the development of Dominica’s democracy and stability.

The Dominican leader also sympathized with Caribbean counterparts, including Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, that are currently affected by the destruction caused by category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Also, consistent efforts have been made to keep a track of the Dominicans stuck in those regions.

Advancing development and national progress

Highlighting major national projects, Prime Minister Skerrit shared an update on the ongoing International Airport Project, which is progressing steadily and is expected to transform Dominica’s connectivity and economy. He also talked about the geothermal power plant in Laudat, which will provide clean and affordable energy, making Dominica one of the greenest countries in the world.

He also shared improvements in infrastructure, roads, tourism, and agriculture. The Prime Minister lauded the continuous and steady growth of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which funds key national projects and climate resilience efforts. He said that the nation’s role in the new regional initiative includes free movement between Dominica, Barbados, Belize, and St Vincent and the Grenadines - calling it a large step for Caribbean unity.

PM Skerrit reinstated his government’s dedication to education, employment, and social welfare. He also announced plans to initiate a new minimum wage which will take effect by December 2025 and recognized the important role of teachers, nurses, and public officers.

The Prime Minister also shared his pride and love for his country through a post on his official Facebook account. He stated, “Today, we celebrate forty-seven years of independence- forty-seven years of resilience, progress and pride in who we are as a people. May our love for the country continue to guide every step we take toward a stronger, more prosperous and united Dominica.”