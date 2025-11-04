Dominica marks 47th Independence Day with national festivities

Dominica: The island nation celebrated its 47th Independence day on Monday, November 3, 2025. Dominica gained its freedom from Great Britain and became an independent nation within the Commonwealth. During this week, they celebrate their culture and traditions with events such as Heritage Day, Creole Day, Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant, Ti Matador Competition, and Market Day with a Difference.

Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit celebrated Dominica’s 47th Independence Anniversary with her family and citizens of the island, being grateful for the resilience and unity of the communities. She shared on Facebook, “A nation of strength, beauty and perseverance. We celebrate #Dominica and our nation's 47 years of Independence. Thank you God for protecting this nation and for your continued grace as we strive forward!”

She also participated in the official ceremony and various activities with her husband, Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. The official ceremony took place at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, celebrating national pride with music, traditional wear, and the colors of the national flag.

India congratulates Dominica for its 47th Independence Anniversary

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his best wishes to the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica for their 47th Independence Day. In a social media post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jaishankar congratulated Dominica’s Foreign Minister Dr Vince Henderson and also expressed his confidence that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow in the future.

Heartiest congratulations to FM @v_henderson1, the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the 47th anniversary of their Independence.



Confident that our partnership will continue to deepen.



🇮🇳 🇩🇲 pic.twitter.com/KBn8dOCyou — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2025

“Heartiest congratulations to FM Vince Henderson, the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the 47th anniversary of their Independence. Confident that our partnership will continue to deepen,” wrote Indian Minister Jaishankar.

United States extend wishes to Dominica

The United States also extended its greetings to Dominica on its 47th Independence anniversary. In an official statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the government and people of Dominica and highlighted his support for Dominica’s geothermal power plant.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the government and people of Dominica as you celebrate your 47th Independence Day. The United States values our partnership with Dominica in advancing our shared economic prosperity and energy security. We look forward to celebrating the upcoming commissioning of Dominica’s U.S.-business-built geothermal power plant, a transformative project the United States government has been pleased to support over the years,” stated Rubio.

Independence day celebrations at Times Square

During Independence day celebrations, Dominica’s national flag and the National Bank of Dominica Ltd (NBD) were featured on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square. NASDAQ Governance Solutions extended their congratulations and highlighted Dominica’s growing international presence and recognition.