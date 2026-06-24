PM Skerrit meets New Zealand High Commissioner Linda Te Puni in Dominica

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the newly appointed New Zealand's High Commissioner to Dominica, Linda Charlotte Te Puni last week. Their discussions focused on areas that support the island’s sustainable development agenda.

In a social media post, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that he looks forward to working closely with the High Commissioner. It read, "We had a productive discussion on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between our two countries as Dominica continues to advance its sustainable development agenda. I look forward to working closely with High Commissioner Te Puni to deepen our partnership in areas of mutual interest and benefit."

Ambassador Linda Charlotte Te Puni presented her credentials to Dominica’s President, Sylvanie Burton during an official welcoming ceremony held at the State House in Roseau before meeting with other high-level dignitaries.



President Sylvanie Burton accepted the letter of credence from the Ambassador and welcomed her to Dominica. She stated that she looks forward to their future engagements that will bring benefits to the people of both nations.





Dominica and New Zealand have been maintaining diplomatic relations since 2014 and have worked together in several projects related to renewable energy, education, climate resilience and agriculture, along with other community development projects.



Moreover, the government of the two countries has also collaborated in areas like disaster management in order to enhance preparedness and resilience for schools in local communities.



Ambassador Puni pledged to continue to advance the bilateral relations and also reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to support Dominica’s development priorities in her speech.



President Sylvanie Burton expressed her gratitude towards New Zealand and described the decade-long partnership between the two countries as valuable. She said, “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, our partnership has continued to develop in areas that directly contribute to the advancement and well-being of our people. I am pleased to recognise the valuable assistance and cooperation extended by the Government of New Zealand, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, climate resilience, agriculture, disaster-risk management, education and sustainable development.”





In her address, the President also spoke about several challenges that threaten the sustainable growth and development of small island nations like Dominica. She highlighted threats like, environmental challenges, climate change, and economic pressures, and further noted that these issues can be addressed only through continued cooperation, innovation, and partnership between nations.



The president concluded by extending gratitude towards the Government of New Zealand for its support, stating that she looks forward to more significant contributions and a tenure marked by progress.