PM Skerrit reaffirms strong diplomatic ties with Spain following Ambassador’s credential presentation

The Ambassador of Spain was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, while his credentials were officially presented to President Sylvanie Burton.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reaffirmed Dominica’s dedication to deepening its relationship with Spain, Following the official presentation of credentials of José María Fernández López de Turiso, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain.

The Ambassador was welcomed by PM SKerrit, while the credentials were presented to the President of Commonwealth of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, PM Skerrit made formal greetings to the new ambassador and highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1980. He noted that Dominica is looking forward to expanding on this base through greater cooperation in tourism, education and trade.

“I welcomed him to Dominica and expressed appreciation for Spain’s long-standing partnership dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980,” said PM Skerrit through an official Facebook post. He further added, “I underscored Dominica’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of tourism, education and trade facilitation.”

Ambassador Fernández López de Turiso, while presenting his credentials, delivered greetings from King Felipe VI and the Government of Spain. He promised his country’s continuous support for Dominica’s development goals and noted Spain’s increasing interest in collaborating in education and tourism.

“From 2023 onwards, Dominica has positioned itself to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation and this is an example not only for Europe but for the world at large on how to make the best from the worst. And it is with a model such as this in mind that partnerships between us should be forged, sharing know-how, capacity, and resources to reap mutual benefits,” further added the new ambassador.

Spain has been a key partner for the Caribbean region, with contributions in cultural exchange and multilateral cooperation.

“I assure you, your Excellency, that it is the intention of my government to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and maintaining the excellent relations with Dominica as well as within the broader Caribbean area,” highlighted Ambassador Turiso.

President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton, also underscored Spain’s role as a key partner to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). She also said that the main focus of their collaboration is to develop several sectors simultaneously, keeping in mind the national priorities and mutual interests of the two nations.