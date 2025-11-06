St Kitts and Nevis: Four Cruise Ships to dock at Port Zante

The arrival of Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Reflection, Arvia, and Azamara Quest at Port Zante will benefit St Kitts and Nevis’ tourism and local businesses.

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island Federation will welcome the arrival of four cruise ships on Thursday, November 6, 2025. These vessels will dock at Port Zante in Basseterre and are expected to bring in a large number of passengers to St Kitts and Nevis.

Among the ships arriving, two are from Celebrity Cruises - the Celebrity Apex and the Celebrity Reflection. They will be joined by the Azamara Quest and the Ariva. The docking of these four ships in St Kitts is a testimony to its excellent cruise tourism industry and preeminent position as a Caribbean destination.

Furthermore, the arrival of these cruise ships will play an important role in improving the tourism sector of the island nation. It will also benefit several services, which include restaurants, tour guides, taxi operators, hotel owners, and local vendors.

About the cruise ships

The Celebrity Apex is an Edge-class cruise ship, operated by Celebrity Cruises. It is a part of Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. and is the 2nd largest in that class. This vessel has a length of 306 m (1,003 ft 11 in), beam of 39 m (127 ft 11 in), and has a total of 14 passenger decks. It has a capacity of accommodating 2,910 people and 1,320 crew members.

The Celebrity Reflection is part of the Solstice-class cruise ship and is the fifth and largest of its kind. Her sister ships include the Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Silhouette. It has a length of 319m (1,047 ft), and a beam of 37.4m (123 ft). The cruise has a total of 17 decks and can accommodate 3,046 passengers and 1,271 crew members.

Arvia is a large cruise ship operated by P&O Cruises and is an Excellence-class cruise ship. It has a sister ship called Iona. The length of the ship is 344.08m (1,128 ft 10 in) and a beam of 42m (137 ft 10 in). It has a total of 16 complete and 3 partially complete passenger decks. The ship has a capacity to carry 6,685 passengers and 1,728 crew members.

Azamara Quest is a R-class ship, currently under charter by the German-based company, Delphin. It entered service on October 24, 2007, for Azamara Cruises. It has a length of 181.00m (593 ft 10 in) and a beam of 25.46m (83 ft 6 in). The total number of decks included in this cruise ship are 11, 9 of them being for passengers. It can accommodate 686 passengers and 408 crew members.