PM Skerrit highlights government investments in education, agriculture, healthcare and infrastructure in Dominica

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has outlined ongoing efforts being made in education, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors. He said that these projects and public investments are aimed at improving the living conditions of the people across the country.

Speaking at the Third Meeting of the Fourth Sitting of the Eleventh Parliament, PM Skerrit revealed that opportunities for both secondary and tertiary education had expanded under the Dominica Labour Party administration.

He noted that the government introduced universal secondary education and established the Dominica State College. His government also increased scholarships and assistance with transportation, tuition, textbooks, and school meals for students. PM Skerrit also highlighted collaborations with other countries, such as China and Morocco, for providing full scholarships.

“When this government came into office, only a select few could attend high school, Mr. Speaker, and even fewer. A few could go to the to the um, college to theory education. Right now, the Dominion, the Dominion Labour Party constructed the Dominica State College, opened up high school to everybody, universal secondary education, everybody go with high school and almost everybody go in State College. On top of that, we have. We given scholarships to basically everybody,” said Prime Minister Skerrit.

On development of schools, the Prime Minister disclosed that seven schools are being constructed, adding to the government’s initiatives in improving educational infrastructure.

PM Skerrit also mentioned investments made in the tissue culture laboratory, citrus production, and the abattoir while talking about agricultural developments. He also highlighted the investments in fertilizers and other assistance provided to farmers as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural production.

He said that the administration had made efforts to support the sector, stating it had done its best to ensure the well-being of the farmers and expand agricultural activities.

“We have invested significantly the tissue culture lab, the citrus, the abattoir is like left, right and centre in um, in puts. We're giving farmers fertilizer, we give assistance everywhere. We even assisting with any on the farm. So everything the government could do to strengthen agriculture sector. It has done,” noted PM Skerrit.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the construction of two hospitals, the development of health centres across the country, and efforts to increase the number of doctors available to serve the population.

Development of the country’s infrastructure was another key area mentioned by the Prime Minister during his address. He said that hundred of millions of dollars are being invested in the sector, which includes the ongoing construction of roads, the rebuilding of the existing highways, and construction of new bridges

PM Skerrit explained that these projects form part of the country’s development programme. He described the future of Dominica “on the cusp of serious advancement again.”