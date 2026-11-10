Antigua and Barbuda wins 34th OECS Swimming Championship 2026

The winning team collected 108 medals, including 51 gold, as Saint Lucia finished second and Grenada secured third place in the regional competition.

10th of November 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: The 34th ANOCES OECS Swimming Championship 2026 has concluded with Antigua and Barbuda winning the overall title. A total of 9 Caribbean nations participated in this regional event.

The island nation won the championship with a total of 1,407 points, while host nation Saint Lucia came in second place with 1,272 points. Third place was secured by Grenada with 930 points. The result returned the championship title to Antigua and Barbuda, which last won the competition in 2024.

The winning team recorded an impressive medal haul of 51 gold, 54 silver, and 3 bronze medals. The team comprised swimmers from different age groups who competed in different events ranging from the under-eight category to 18+ years category.

The victory marks a significant achievement for the country’s swimmers, coaches, and support staff, whose combined efforts helped secure the championship trophy. Antigua and Barbuda celebrated the result as a major sports milestone, thanking its representatives for all their efforts and dedication during the championship.

“A massive congratulations to our swimmers, coaches and entire support team for this outstanding achievement! Your hard work, determination and dedication have brought home the championship title, and we couldn’t be prouder!” shared the Ministry of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda via an official Facebook post.

“Special shoutout to St. Lucia, who secured second place, and Grenada, who finished third. Congratulations to all participating teams for an exciting championship!” further read the post.

The competition brought together teams from across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). This gave young athletes an opportunity to represent their countries and compete against regional talent.

Other participating teams include St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sint Maarten, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, and Anguilla.

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Nia Roberts

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