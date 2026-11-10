Jamaica wins three athletics medals at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Marquies Page set a new Youth Olympic Games record in the boys’ 110m hurdles, while Kamari Kennedy and Xhaevion Kelly secured silver medals in field events.

Jamaica: The team opened its medal count with three medals at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games held in Dakar, Senegal on Monday, November 9, with one gold medal and two silvers won by their young track and field athletes.

The 16-year-old Marquies Page won the boys’ 110-metre hurdles final in 12.95 seconds. His personal best also set a new Youth Olympic Games record, beating the previous record of 12.96 seconds set by Jaheel Hyde in 2014.

Page finished ahead of China’s Shijie Chen, who won the silver medal in 13.40 seconds, while South Africa’s Enrique Bosch won bronze in 13.45 seconds.

Two podium sports were also claimed in field events by Jamaica. Kamari Kennedy earned silver in the boys’ discus throw with a personal best of 66.31 metres. Egypt’s Yahya Sawaby won gold with a throw of 68.23 meters, while Chile’s Vittorio Gorziglia finished third.

Another silver medal was earned by Xhaevion Kelly, who took second place in the boys’ shot put event with a personal best of 19.34 metres. Brazil’s Henrico Souza won the gold medal with a throw of 19.79 metres.

The three medals gave Jamaica a great start to its athletics campaign and placed the country among the medal-winning nations at the competition.

Other Jamaican athletes also delivered great results in their events. Jaeden Campbell qualified for the boys’ 400 metre hurdles after recording the fastest time in the semi-finals, while Sheneca Harris also secured a place in the women's 400-metre hurdles final.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games are being held from October 31 to November 13, with events in athletics planned for November 8-10. Jamaica’s results have provided an early highlight for the delegation as the Games continue on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.