Saint Lucia wins Most Innovative Tourism Campaign Award at Global Tourism Forum

The island was recognised for its Come to Your Senses campaign, which uses immersive storytelling, social media and artificial intelligence to promote its tourism experiences.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia has received the Most Innovative Tourism Campaign award at the Global Tourism Forum that took place in Brussels, Belgium. This recognition added another international honor to the island’s growing list of tourism achievements.

The award ceremony took place on November 9, 2026, with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Louis Lewis and Director of Global marketing Dexter Percil accepting the accolades. The accolade recognizes the Tourism Authority’s Come to Your Senses campaign, which promotes the island through immersive digital storytelling and creative marketing.

“From romance and adventure to wellness, culture, cuisine and our breathtaking natural landscapes, Come to Your Senses celebrates the richness of Saint Lucia’s tourism offering. Using immersive storytelling, prominent placements across major social media platforms and the latest digital technologies, including AI, the campaign continues to inspire travellers to discover Saint Lucia,” shared the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on their Facebook page.

Saint Lucia and Guyana were the only two countries in the Caribbean that participated in the event through the Caribbean Tourism Organization. Guyana received the Best Emerging Market award, earning recognition for the increasing growth of its eco-tourism, agritourism, and sports tourism industries.

“Adding to the regional significance of this achievement, Saint Lucia and Guyana were the only two Caribbean destinations represented among the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) member countries. Guyana also earned recognition, taking home the Best Emerging Market award,” further read the post.

The latest recognition brings Saint Lucia’s total to 43 international tourism awards and recognitions in recent weeks. These honors cover several areas, including romance, wellness, adventure, accommodation, business events, festivals, and culture.

It also contributes to the island’s international tourism profile and reflects efforts to promote Saint Lucia beyond its traditional appeal, showing a wide range of experiences to travelers across the world.