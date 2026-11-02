Bahamas launches search for missing Aircraft after losing contact near Nassau

A Piper PA-32 carrying one person lost contact with Nassau Air Traffic Control while travelling from Exuma to the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Bahamas: Authorities have launched a search operation for a single-engine aircraft that reportedly lost contact with air traffic control while flying from Exuma International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the aircraft was a Piper PA-32 with the registration number C6-PAT. It was carrying only one individual, identified as Bahamian pilot Clayton Patterson, otherwise known as “Pat” Smith. His identity has not yet been officially confirmed by the authorities.

The aircraft was in contact with Nassau Air Traffic Control and lost control shortly after 3:00 pm. Its last known position was around 30 miles southeast of Nassau’s international airport.

Acting Prime Minister and member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, Chester Cooper, stated that he had been briefed about the situation and is monitoring developments. “We are following reports of a missing aircraft that departed Exuma this afternoon bound for Nassau, with one person reportedly on board, believed to be a constituent - a Bahamian male pilot,” he shared via a Facebook post.

He also expressed his concern for the pilot and his family, while offering prayers for his safe return and for the personnel involved in the search operation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time. We pray for his safe return and for the safety and success of all those involved in the search efforts,” added Cooper.

Efforts are under way to locate the aircraft’s last known location as search efforts continue. More information is expected to be provided soon as it is a developing story.

Locals are also offering their prayers for the pilot’s safety. One user commented on social media, “The weather being experienced here is not the same on some of the outer islands however if this were to be there final destination that was a risky decision to fly this way today as the weather has been terrible here from yesterday evening. I Pray they are safe.”

Another person wrote, “Sigh. Why do small plane pilots always think they can fly in this kind of weather. Because the distance is short???”