Saint Lucia’s Sapphire Park makes Golden debut at CARIFTA, wins 8 medals including 4 gold

Saint Lucia finished 10th overall at the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships with a total of 16 medals.

26th of April 2025

Saint Lucia's Sapphire Park turned out to be a standout performer at the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships, held at the Aquatic Centre in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. The swimmer claimed around 8 medals in total, including, 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze respectively. 

Her remarkable performance was a crucial factor in boosting Saint Lucia’s medal count to 16 after the conclusion of the competition. Her medals also earned her the high point trophy in her division, (11-12 girls). This remarkable performance by the athlete also helped her finish strong at the CARIFTA Aquatic Championship. Saint Lucia amassed a total of 16 medals, including 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze, securing 148 points to finish 10th overall.

Sapphire Park’s magical debut 

Sapphire Park secured both a silver and bronze medal on the opening day of her CARIFTA debut. She later claimed her first-ever gold medal in the 11-12 Girls’ 100m backstroke with a time of 1:10.76. She followed that achievement with another gold medal in the 400m individual medley, clocking a time of 5:37.47. Parks also rounded out her remarkable haul with a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle, clocking a time of 2:20.91. 

The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip Pierre also congratulated Park for her outstanding performance and described her as a source of inspiration and motivation for all those who aspires to represent Saint Lucia on an international platform. 

Total medals earned by Sapphire Park 

·         Gold Medal: 100m Backstroke, 400m Individual Medley, 200m Butterfly, 200m Backstroke.

·         Silver Medal: 100m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley.

·         Bronze Medal: 200m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke.

The other medals earned by Saint Lucian athletes at CARIFTA Aquatic Championship include

·         Antoine Destang: Silver in the 100m Butterfly, Bronze in the 100 Freestyle, and 200m Freestyle Relay.

·         Tristan Dorville: Bronze in the 50 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, and 200 Freestyle Relay.

·         Karic Charles and Ethan Hazell: Bronze medal in the 200m Freestyle Relay. This marks the first time that Saint Lucian athlete has medalled in the event at the CARIFTA Championships. 

Saint Lucia to host 40th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships

The Ministry of Youth, Development and Sports of Saint Lucia has expressed excitement towards hosting the 40th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatic Championship. They highlighted about the work progressing at the National Aquatic Centre in Beausejour, Gros Islet. They added that all these advancements are a testament to their commitment to make significant investments in the future of sports of Saint Lucia. 

The CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is an international age-group competition that brings together athletes from across the Caribbean to compete in various aquatic disciplines. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Rotary Club of Barbados West opens scholarship applications for 2024/2025 academic year

Rotary Club of Barbados West opens scholarship applications for 2024/2025 academic year

8th of August 2024

Lifeless body found ashore unclothed at South coast beach.

Body of naked man found on Welch Beach, Oistins officers conduct investigation

19th of March 2024

In picture:  The Commissioner of Police- Erla Harewood. (Credits: CNC3 Television, Trinidad and Tobago, Facebook)

Police Commissioner will visit Tobago, aims to reduce criminal activities

7th of March 2024

CSO celebrates the success of participants in STEM Olympiad. (Credits: Google images)

2024 Caribbean STEM Olympiads (CSO) celebrates excellence in the region

16th of February 2024

The Government of Dominica signed an accord for the development of geothermal power plant. (Credits: Variety News Group, Facebook)

Dominica signs agreement for advancement of geothermal power plant

6th of December 2023

University of Guyana student Tyriee October completes occupational safety with Ministry of Labour || Picture Courtesy: MOL - Guyana (Facebook)

University of Guyana student Tyriee October completes occupational safety with Ministry of Labour

16th of August 2023

Jamaica: Cruise Season 2022 will see significant turnaround, says ED of JamVac Joy Roberts Picture Courtesy: Port Authority of Jamaica

Jamaica: Cruise Season 2022 will see significant turnaround, says ED of JamVac Joy Roberts

5th of December 2022

Dominica’s Tourism Ministry asks fitness enthusiasts to join Fitness Challenge

Dominica’s Tourism Ministry asks fitness enthusiasts to join Fitness Challenge

18th of April 2022