Jady Emmanuel’s double Gold leads Saint Lucia to sixth place finish at CARIFTA 2025

Jady Emmanuel became Saint Lucia’s first-ever double CARIFTA Games sprint champion, wrapping up the nation’s campaign in style, earning two gold, one silver and one bronze. The Saint Lucia’s track and field team delivered a remarkable performance at the entire tournament, finishing sixth on the medal table.

Jady Emmanuel claimed two gold medals for Saint Lucia at the CARIFTA Games 2025. She earned a gold medal in the U17 girls’ 200m, clocking a time of 23.47 seconds. This marks the fastest half-lap ever by a Saint Lucian Under-18 athlete. She also surpassed the records set by Naomi London and Olympic gold-medallist Julien Alfred.

Along with that, Jady Emmanuel also claimed a gold medal in the Under-17 girls 100m final. She not only claimed the medal but also set a personal best of 11.50 seconds.

Two more athletes earned medal for Saint Lucia at CARIFTA 2025

Saint Lucia’s medal hunt began with exciting victories on Saturday, 19th April, when Naya Jules secured a silver medal in the Girl’s Pole Vault. With her new personal best of 3.00, Jules not only claimed the medal but also set a new national record. Destinee Cenac earned a bronze medal in the U-17 girls' high jump.

Saint Lucian Athletic Association congratulates athletes

The Saint Lucia’s Athletic Association extended congratulations to all the athletes for their remarkable achievement. They specially mentioned about Emmanuel for her winning two gold medals at CARIFTA 2025. The Association acknowledged other athletes as well, describing them as a source of inspiration and motivation for all those who aspires to represent Saint Lucia on an international platform.

CARIFTA Games 2025

CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event, which was conducted from 19th to 21st April, 2025 at Hasley Crawford Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago. The event brought hundreds of athletes together. It provided all these athletes, a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform.

The event concluded on a grand note, with Jamaica leading the points table, securing an impressive total of 78 medals, including 30 gold, 27 silver and 21 bronze. The points table was followed by Bahamas in the second and Trinidad and Tobago in the third, securing a total of 37 and 25 medals respectively.