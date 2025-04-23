Jady Emmanuel’s double Gold leads Saint Lucia to sixth place finish at CARIFTA 2025

Jady Emmanuel claimed two gold medals for Saint Lucia at the CARIFTA Games 2025.

23rd of April 2025

Jady Emmanuel became Saint Lucia’s first-ever double CARIFTA Games sprint champion, wrapping up the nation’s campaign in style, earning two gold, one silver and one bronze. The Saint Lucia’s track and field team delivered a remarkable performance at the entire tournament, finishing sixth on the medal table. 

Jady Emmanuel claimed two gold medals for Saint Lucia at the CARIFTA Games 2025. She earned a gold medal in the U17 girls’ 200m, clocking a time of 23.47 seconds. This marks the fastest half-lap ever by a Saint Lucian Under-18 athlete. She also surpassed the records set by Naomi London and Olympic gold-medallist Julien Alfred. 

Along with that, Jady Emmanuel also claimed a gold medal in the Under-17 girls 100m final. She not only claimed the medal but also set a personal best of 11.50 seconds.  

Two more athletes earned medal for Saint Lucia at CARIFTA 2025 

Saint Lucia’s medal hunt began with exciting victories on Saturday, 19th April, when Naya Jules secured a silver medal in the Girl’s Pole Vault. With her new personal best of 3.00, Jules not only claimed the medal but also set a new national record. Destinee Cenac earned a bronze medal in the U-17 girls' high jump. 

Saint Lucian Athletic Association congratulates athletes 

The Saint Lucia’s Athletic Association extended congratulations to all the athletes for their remarkable achievement. They specially mentioned about Emmanuel for her winning two gold medals at CARIFTA 2025. The Association acknowledged other athletes as well, describing them as a source of inspiration and motivation for all those who aspires to represent Saint Lucia on an international platform. 

CARIFTA Games 2025 

CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event, which was conducted from 19th to 21st April, 2025 at Hasley Crawford Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago. The event brought hundreds of athletes together. It provided all these athletes, a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. 

The event concluded on a grand note, with Jamaica leading the points table, securing an impressive total of 78 medals, including 30 gold, 27 silver and 21 bronze. The points table was followed by Bahamas in the second and Trinidad and Tobago in the third, securing a total of 37 and 25 medals respectively. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Ritz Carlton’s exclusive IIma to dock around Caribbean this winter

Ritz Carlton’s exclusive IIma to dock around Caribbean this winter

7th of September 2024

In picture: US Secretary of State - Anthony Blinken. (Credits: CNC3 Television, Trinidad and Tobago, Facebook)

Anthony Blinken meets Egyptian leaders, pushing for progress on ceasefire deal

7th of February 2024

The Ministry of Health and Wellness of St Vincent and the Grenadines has released a report in public interest, considering the likelihood of high temperatures during the ongoing hurricane season. image credits: google images

St Vincent expected to experience high temperatures this weekend

8th of September 2023

Dominica: Attorney Norde criticises UWP for not contesting in general elections

Dominica: Attorney Norde criticises UWP for not contesting in general elections

17th of November 2022

Portmore Police found headless dead body.

Crime in Jamaica: Headless body found in Portmore

20th of December 2021

PM Holness says Jamaican govt is taking neccessary steps to tackle flooding in St James

18th of November 2021

The City Council of Minneapolis, US, on Friday signed a settlement of US $ 27 million (US $ 196 crore) with the family of George Floyd

George Floyd’s family gets $27 million compensation from Minneapolis

13th of March 2021

Arsenal vs Manchester United: FA Cup Third Round Clash

12th of January 2025